William “Bill” Schneider, 82, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN on Sunday, January 30, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family.

William Paul Schneider was born May 13, 1939 in St. Paul, MN the eldest of four children to Peter “Paul” and Tessie “Tess” (Peters) Schneider. He was baptized in the Catholic faith at St. Bernard’s Church.

Bill had a life long love of learning and attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School K-8, St. Johns Preparatory School 9-12, St. Johns University BA (Egregia cum Laude), College of St. Thomas MAT, and William Mitchell College of Law JD. He attended many other colleges for special studies along the way.

Bill had a passion for teaching that was instilled by his teachers and his admiration for their work and commitment. From an early age, it was Bill’s goal to teach. He impacted the lives of countless students in the 36 years he was a public school teacher at various schools including; Bertha-Hewitt, Plainview, Rochester John Adams, and Rochester Mayo High School.

Bill was committed to making a positive impact on the lives of others through his work in various professional organizations. He served as President of the Rochester Education Association. At the state level he served as Chairman of the MEA Retirement Committee, MEA Governmental Council Chair, Chairman of IMPACE, and was elected as MEA Vice President. On the national level, he was elected as one of Minnesota’s delegates to the NEA Constitution Convention, appointed by the governor of Minnesota to service on the Minnesota Board of Teaching and was the establishing Director of the Minnesota 2000 program attached to the Department of Education.

Bill married the love of his life, Donna Mae Doll on June 9, 1962 in Albany, MN. They resided in Minneapolis, Bertha, Plainview, and moved to Rochester in 1972. In their union they were blessed with five children and 57 years of marriage. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and took great joy in their accomplishments.

Bill’s hobbies included travel, coin collecting, sharing time with friends, and critical TV watching. Bill was an active and faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He enjoyed serving his community in many ways. He participated in the Kiwanis Day Makers, volunteered as a mediator and in the Olmsted County Guardian Ad Litem program, taught as a volunteer at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester, served on the Board of the United Way in Rochester, and served on the founding Steering committee of the Rochester Citizens League.

Bill is survived by his five children, Joel Schneider of Bloomington, MN, Denise (Timothy) Gomez of Madison, WI, Naomi Schneider of Rochester, MN, Kurt (Karol) Jensen-Schneider of North Branch, MN, Sarah (John) Way of Chanhassen, MN; seven grandchildren, Eli, Maya, Lucas, Gavyn, Taylor, Regan and Morgan; sister, Janet (Charlie) Roeser; brother, Robert Schneider; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mae; brother, Thomas.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1315 12th Ave. NW Rochester, MN. Visitation with a viewing will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the funeral mass at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN. Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Pius X Catholic Church YouTube page: https://youtu.be/-oG0d8hiYqw

