William “Bill” Seeverts

William Orrin Seeverts was born Sept 22, 1948, in Rochester, MN. Bill spent his early years in Rochester, MN and Chicago, IL. Bill spent his teen years in the Rochester area, where he attended John Marshall High School. He married Brianne Calvert in 1969; they welcomed a daughter, Tana, in 1970, and divorced later that year.

Bill worked for Stone Container Corp. (later Smurfit-Stone Container Corp., then RockTenn) for 30 years, retiring in 2014. Bill married Leaetta (Lee) Shelstad in 1991; they divorced in 1997, but remained close until his death. He was a beloved grandpa to his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bill was a loyal and generous friend, and he stayed connected with friends he’d known since high school. His Super Bowl parties were legendary and much enjoyed by friends and family. He was passionate about music, from live concerts to listening to his extensive CD collection of blues and sixties music at home with friends. He was an expert pool player and an avid sports fan, cheering on the Vikings and Twins from the comfort of his easy chair in surround sound. In later years, he doted on Penny, Lee’s Chihuahua, who was a frequent visitor to his house.

Bill passed away unexpectedly and will be much mourned by his remaining family. He was preceded in death by his father, Orrin Seeverts, his mother, Elizabeth Burch, his brother Terry Kopperud, and his sister, Sandra Kopperud. He is survived by his sister, Carole (Gary) Engel, his daughter, Tana Elias (Andrew Clarkowski), his former wife and dear partner Leaetta Wobig, his step-daughter Missy (John) Helder, grandchildren Irena and Stefan Clarkowski, Ashley (Bryant) Meyer, Emily Helder (Tyler Torgrimson), and Abigail Helder, and great grandchildren Astrid, Conrad, Emmett, Lucy, Ophelia and Wren. Arrangements entrusted to Mahn Family Funeral Home, Rochester.