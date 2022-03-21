Funeral service for William “Bill” Vreeman will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday March 24, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley with Rev Mark Woodward officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 P.M. on Wednesday at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue 1hr prior to the service at the church.

William G. “Bill” Vreeman, age 71, of Spring Valley passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday March 19, 2022.

Bill was born May 24th, 1950 in Preston, MN to Everett and Ethel (Grooters) Vreeman. He grew up on his parents farm in the Greenleafton – Cherry Grove area. As a young boy Bill helped many of his neighbors on their farms. He attended school in Harmony and then began the start of a 43 year career at Crenlo in Rochester. Many of these years were spent working along side his brothers. After retiring he went to work for Sema, a job he truly enjoyed. He enjoyed driving the big equipment down the road and making deliveries to many great customers. Bill also had a lawn mowing service and mowed lawn for Home Federal Bank for 22 years. Bill was blessed with a son Brad from a previous marriage. On March 29, 1991 Bill married his wife Janet and welcomed her two children Chris and Heidi into their lives. Bill and Brad collected and restored Cub Cadet garden tractors, each summer they enjoyed participating in the Ag Days tractor parade and displaying their Cub Cadets at the tractor show. Bill also enjoyed dining out with his wife, children, grandchildren, Dalton and Maddy, and his many siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janet, sons Brad (Jennifer) Vreeman and Chris Leibold of Spring Valley, daughter Heidi Leibold of Rochester, grandchildren Dalton, (Zoe Westphal) and Maddy Vreeman and his grand dog Sophie. Siblings Pauline Barth, Gerald (Judy) Vreeman and Randy (Cheryl) Vreeman of Spring Valley, MN, Donna Stanger, Audrey (Chuck) Rathbun and Scott (Deb) Vreeman of Rochester, MN, Harriet Berger of Spencer, IA, Judy (Don) Orum of LeRoy, MN, Ivan (Tami) Vreeman of Harmony, MN and Rocky (Jodi) Vreeman of Wykoff, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to Jacob J. Orme MD for the care and compassion he showed as Bill’s oncologist. Also, a special thank you to Kathi M. RN and Jodi S. of Seasons Hospice for the care and compassion shown by them.

