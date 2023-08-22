William “Bill” Weis

William (Bill/Billy) Francis Weis passed away at the age of 63 on August. 20, 2023 at the Season’s Hospice House.

Bill was born and raised in Rochester MN. Family and friends meant the world to him, and he loved being outdoors and in nature. He graduated from John Marshall High School, class of 1978, then went on to Stevens Point, WI graduating with an Urban Forestry degree in 1983.

Life accomplishments he was proud of: obtaining his Eagle Scout, being a Red Cross Volunteer, being a member on the Mayo Clinic Biobank Community Advisory Board, donating over 100 gallons of blood, being an active member at Hosanna Lutheran church, especially the choir, and obtaining his ISA arborist certification.

He loved fishing, sailing, playing tennis and listening to many genres of music. He met his wife playing racketball and she fell in love with his adventurous spirit when he took her on his laser sailboat during high wind warnings on Lake Pepin! They were married in 1990 and were so proud of their two children, Kenneth and Emily. He had many job experiences that shaped who he was, including: City Forester in Dodge City Kansas, Musicland, and Nature’s Way landscaping. He eventually landed his dream job with the Rochester Park and Recreation Department retiring in 2019. He is survived by his sister, Barb; wife, Karla and their children, Kenneth (Tara) and Emily Weis, and fun loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ruth, along with his aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will take place at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester on Sunday, August 27th. Visitation will be from 2-4pm. Service 4 pm, including the spreading of his ashes in the memorial garden. A catered evening meal by John Hardy’s will follow.

Memorials can be given to Hosanna Lutheran Church, Season’s Hospice, or the Raptor Center, or donor organization of your choosing.