William (Don) Allert

William Donald (Don) Allert, age 100, of Rochester, passed away peacefully February 24, 2022.

He was preceded in death by parents William and Bertha; his wife of 67 years, Maxine, brother Charles, sister-in-law Hazel and daughter-in-law Leah. He is survived by children James (Debbie), Tom, Jeff (Jennifer) and Carol (Jim); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Don grew up in St. Paul and after graduating from Harding High School he became a radar technician for the Army Air Force in WWII. After the war he earned a B.A. degree from Hamline University in St. Paul and did post-graduate work at Springfield College in Massachusetts. He was employed by the St. Paul YMCA as Director of Boys Activities. He later moved to Rochester and took on the challenge of regional supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. From 1958 until his retirement in 1986 he spent many satisfying years helping those with disabilities to develop employable skills and adapt to new assistive technologies.

Don was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church as usher, men’s group leader and Sunday school teacher and is a current member of Evangel United Methodist Church. He took up stained glass artistry in his 50’s, taught community classes in the subject, and held a class at Bethany in which each participant made a window depicting a different part of the life of Christ including his birth, baptism, teaching, death, and resurrection.

Don was active in many programs that benefited those in need. In retirement he and Maxine volunteered at the Ability Building Center (ABC), Channel One, and other local charities. They also travelled to work projects throughout the United States with the United Methodist Nomads service organization.

Don’s family would like to express their gratitude to The Waters on Mayowood for their loving care over the past three years and to Season’s Hospice for their truly exceptional care.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Evangel United Methodist Church or the Rochester Salvation Army.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Allert family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.