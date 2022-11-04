William H. Whateley

On November 2nd, 2022, William “Henry” Whateley, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, entered the arms of the Lord at the age of 84 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Henry was born on December 8, 1937, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Harry and Vivian (Guynes) Whateley, and moved early in childhood to Albuquerque, New Mexico. A man of honor, commitment, and faith, Henry began to live out his values early in life, earning a civic award for rescuing a child from a burning building at just twelve years old. At sixteen, he fell in love with Angela’s bright smile during Spanish class and remained steadfast in his pursuit of that smile throughout their sixty-four years of marriage. Henry held Angela’s hand through the peaks and the valleys of their life together, embracing her joy as his own and embodying an attitude of humility and service to their family. Rarely separated, the two shared a partnership that was remarkable in its unending patience, gentleness, and fondness. With Angela, he built a home of joy, safety, and faith for their daughter, Sherilyn Whateley Driscoll. The values that underlaid this commitment grew from his strong faith in Jesus Christ, his eternal Lord and Savior. His love for his family was quiet but steady, evidenced by the songs he sang to little Sheri as she fell asleep each night and the patience with which he helped her with math and physics homework throughout high school. When his first grandchild, Abigail, was born, he turned his unwavering love towards her and her younger sister Avery, moving to Rochester, Minnesota to be nearby. Day or night, if anyone - family, friend, or stranger - needed him, Henry was there, calm, unflappable, ready to tackle any emergency one step at a time.

Though Henry entered college to study chemistry, when called to active duty with the Navy he gave up his career plans without complaint or hesitation, as was his nature. After serving as an electronic technician on a petroleum fueling ship in the Pacific for several years, he proceeded to work as a computer service engineer for IBM for thirty years. When his granddaughters started elementary school at Schaeffer Academy, he began a second career as the head of maintenance there (perhaps just to keep a closer eye on their antics). Even after his granddaughters graduated, he remained committed to serving Schaeffer Academy, which provided a community of likeminded friends and rambunctious children who crafted hundreds of cards for him throughout his seventeen years there.

Henry loved to sing throughout his life and was a willing round dancing partner for Angela. He was unwavering in his deep enjoyment of Angela’s New Mexican cooking, the occasional margarita, and his daily cappuccino topped with cinnamon (and was quite proud to have raised a daughter and granddaughter who know how to make them properly). His quick wit, empathetic listening ear, and insightful questions endeared his presence to many, whether over coffee at church or sitting around the dinner table.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Joyce Mahon, and his beloved wife, Angela Robinette Whateley. His steadfast love, twinkling blue eyes, and gentle demeanor will be dearly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Colin Driscoll, and granddaughters, Abigail and Avery Driscoll.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home to be followed by a memorial gathering at the Ranfranz Remembrance and Reception Centre. Burial will take place at Oakwood East Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Schaeffer Academy or Seasons Hospice are welcome.

