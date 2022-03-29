William Henke, age 72, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home in Eyota, MN of natural causes.

William Henke was born October 2, 1949 in Rochester, MN to John and Allene Henke. He attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School. He then attended drafting school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He went on to work at the Minnesota Highway Department in Rochester in the early 1970’s. He subsequently became a dispatcher for the Minnesota Highway Patrol and worked in that position until his retirement in 2004.

Once retired, he enjoyed helping on the farm of his aunt, Corinne Liebenow, near Potsdam. As his mother aged, William was her very dedicated caregiver at their home in Eyota.

William was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan with Dale Earnhardt being his favorite driver. He also enjoyed hunting trips to South Dakota and fishing.

William is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, David (Kathy) Henke of Rochester; aunts, Corinne Liebenow of Plainview and Marian Heins of Rochester; and 21 first cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Pine Island Cemetery in Pine Island, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Hiawatha Homes or Trinity Lutheran Church of Rochester.

