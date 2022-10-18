William J. Loftus

August 18, 1926 - October 8, 2022

William was born on a farm near New Haven, Iowa, on August 18, 1926. He was the 12th of 14 children born to Walter and Evelyn Loftus. His family moved to Adams, Minnesota, where he worked at Ed Blonigan’s Butcher Shop. Later his family moved to Austin, Minnesota. At the age of 15, he worked for his brother Vincent in a filling station in Lodi, California. He returned to Austin the next year. While in Austin, he worked for Hormel’s, the Milwaukee Railroad, Klagge’s Ice Cream Shop, Square Deal Grocery, Kolbs Bakery and delivered telegrams to families to notify them that they had lost a soldier in World War II.

He was married to Florence Butler in Osage, Iowa, on March 9, 1944. After their wedding, they traveled by train to Long Island, New York, where he worked for his uncle Bill Hunt transporting produce throughout the New York area. He returned to Austin when he was drafted into the Army in October 1944. He served in Okinawa for 18 months. After his discharge, he became a plumbers apprentice. He received his license in 1950. While in Austin, he worked for Patterson, Williams and Schied Plumbing shops. During this time, he served as the business agent and later was elected president of the Plumbers and Fitters local. In 1958, he moved his family to Rochester, Minnesota. Over the next 34 years, he worked for Scheid, Barry, Quality, DMC and Rochester Plumbing and Heating shops. He also served on the Executive Board of Local 6 for five years.

In 1988, he retired and personally built a home on the Eleventh Crow Wing Lake in Akeley, Minnesota. He was never happier. In 1999, his wife’s medical condition caused them to move to Waseca, Minnesota to be closer to the Mayo Clinic and their family.

He was preceded in death by Florence, his wife of 63 years; his son, Steven; granddaughters, Katie Loftus and Whitney Pike; 12 brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children, Joe (Jane) Loftus, Sue (Richard) Cole, Roger (Peggi) Loftus, Mark (Rosy) Loftus, Michael Loftus, Craig (Janiece) Loftus, Peggy (David) Semling, Mary Hill and Creda (Rick) Pike; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

William, also known as Willie and Bill, will be remembered as a man who was always looking for a challenge. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and singing with his family. He was an avid hunter and taught all five of his sons to hunt safely. Hunting with his sons and their children were some of his fondest memories. He deer hunted until he was 86.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.