William L. Coons

William Lee Coons, 91, of Rochester, MN passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Saint Mary’s surrounded by loved ones.

William was born on December 25, 1931 in Barnesville, MN. He lived in Illinois and Minnesota until he joined the United States Army. He served for 5 years earning the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and two overseas service bars. Bill attended Dunwoody College of Technology and began his career as a Draftsman. He later became Olmsted County Assessor, an accomplishment he was very proud of.

He wed the love of his life on the Fourth of July 1953, Elizabeth Marie Brever. Bill and Betty spent more than 69 wonderful years together. Blessed with 7 children, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Thousands of memories, too many blessings to count.

Bill loved spending time with family and friends. Camping, boating, storytelling, woodworking, traveling and living life to the fullest. He never met a stranger, he made sure everyone felt like a friend

He is preceded in death by his two sons Bruce Lee Coons and Brian Keith Coons.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Becky (Jeff) Brand, Brenda (Dan) Coons-Paddock, Barbara (Bruce) Phelps, Bradley (Brenda) Coons, and Beth Coons; grandchildren, Briana, Jacob, Lea, Cody, Danielle, Jessica, Jennifer, Randi, Tyler, Justin, Micayla, and Sophia.

A Memorial Service will be at 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901). There will be a reception immediately following the service. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Coons family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com (http://www.ranfranzandvinefh.com/)