Dr. William Loomis Furlow (Bill) of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 96.

Bill was born on June 22, 1927 in Rochester, MN to Allen (U.S. Congressman for the 1st District of MN) and Ruth Furlow. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Army and served oversees in WW2 in Hawaii as a staff sergeant and was honorably discharged. In 1949 Bill graduated from Carleton College. He attended medical school at George Washington University and graduated in 1953.

Bill interned at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire. He went on to enter a private practice in Belle Plaine, MN which he continued in Faribault, MN from 1955-1962. He completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic Department of Urology in Rochester, MN. and joined the Mayo staff. He also completed an MS and PhD in Urology at the University of MN. Bill authored more than 200 scientific papers, several medical books and a surgical book on prosthetics. He was the inventor of a Urological surgical tool that is still in use today.

Bill retired from the Mayo Clinic in 1988 and moved to Nashville, TN. to start a private Urology practice with affiliation with Hospital Corporation of America from which he retired in 2002. He then took up permanent residence in Rochester, MN.

Bill was married to his love of his life, Vanessa Mae Furlow for 40 years. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, and boat trips down the Mississippi River to Florida. He loved everyone he met, valued education and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Vanessa, son Scott Furlow, daughter Susan Furlow, and brother John Furlow. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Furlow, son Jon Furlow (Brenda), daughter Mary Lyman, daughters Michelle Peterson (Steve), and Tricia Anna Furlow, daughter-in-law Laurie, nieces Cindy and Jan as well as 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at The Homestead, Rochester, MN. We would be honored if you would join us to celebrate our father.