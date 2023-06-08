William R. Larson

William Roy Larson “Bill”, 91 passed away Tuesday, June 6th, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was a resident of Cottage Wood Senior Communities since November of 2022.

Bill was born on February 12, 1932, to Fred Larson and Mary Ann (Lukastik) Murphy in Oronoco. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1950, continuing on to Rochester Junior College for an associates degree in business. Bill owned a Gambles Hardware Store in Spring Valley and worked for Fullerton Lumber in Rochester, before a career of twenty three years at IBM. There he started in assembly, often making accepted suggestions and tools to speed the work. Later he was promoted to an assistant in the Engineering Department. On October 9, 1954, Bill married Doris Elford at the United Methodist Church in Rochester. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife Doris that he loved so much until her passing in 2017. Bill was a member of Homestead United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, bingo, doing all kinds of puzzles, square dancing, loved to sing and was a member of the IBM Singers for many years. A lifelong fisherman, he helped plan and went on annual trips to Canada. Bill was a skilled craftsman. He designed and built a house north of Stewartville, where Doris and he raised their family.

Bill is survived by three children, Pamela Liedtke (Robert) of Rochester, Brian (Olga) Larson of Eagan, Minn. and Barry (Pamela) Larson of St. Cloud, Minn.; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, three sisters, Gloria Denny, Margo Schuman & Betty Harris.

Bill is living in the hearts he touched.

A private family gathering is planned.