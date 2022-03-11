William Riester

William J. Riester “Bill”, 74, of Rockford, IL passed away on March 10, 2022, at Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Hospital, Wabasha, MN, surrounded by family.

Bill was born March 12, 1947, in Wabasha, to Leonard and Mae (McMillin) Riester. Bill graduated from St. Felix High School and immediately entered United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam and Cherry Point, NC and was honorably discharged. Bill was a patriotic American and a proud Marine.

Bill then graduated from Winona Technical College in Tool and Die. He worked for 3M, Northwest Tool and Die Minneapolis, MN, and retired from Newell Corporation Rockford, IL, where he retired as a master Tool and Die Maker and Designer.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and flying. He had a high mechanical aptitude; restoring cars, motorcycles and boats. And, he especially enjoyed time spent with family, nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Mae and Leonard Riester.

He is survived by his siblings: Mary Lu (Gary) Hager, Jeanne (Skip) Hentges, Kathy (John) Scheidt, Margi (Tom) Anderson, John (Vicki) Riester, Mike Riester, Tom (Luann) Riester and Peter (Sharon) Riester and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday March 19, 2022, 12:00-5:00 pm at the Front Porch, Kellogg. MN. A military salute will be held at 12:00 pm at Kellogg Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Felix Grade School or Wabasha Memorial Wall.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com