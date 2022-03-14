Wilma L. Walker

It was with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Wilma Lorraine Walker, 96 of Rochester, MN.

Wilma was born to Orrey and Ester Duhrman (Lee) on November 7, 1925.

She was united in marriage to Robert James Walker, October 11, 1941. To that union came 11 children. In 1959, Bob and Wilma moved the family farm from Dexter, MN to South Troy, MN.

Wilma was a wonderful mother, who loved to cook, bake, and can. She loved the farm.

Wilma was active in gardening, church activities, volunteering at Assisi Heights, weather spotter for Zumbro Falls, and Lioness Club. She was always there for family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Katherine (Russ) Radke, Nancy (Gary) Parnow, Patricia (Jerry) Gelao, Richard (Jane) Walker, Carmen Kasick, Mary Ottman, Steven (Toby) Walker, Michael (Heidi) Walker.

She was proceeded in death by her spouse, Robert James Walker and children, Jacqueline, David and Daniel.

Funeral Mass will be 11 AM Friday, March 18, 2022 at Saint Peter and Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Mazeppa, MN. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Mazeppa Catholic Cemetery.

