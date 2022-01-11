Wilma “Willie” Fitzgerald

Wilma Viola “Willie” Fitzgerald passed away on Saturday, January 8th at Cottagewood Senior Community. Wilma, or Willie as she preferred to be called, was born on Jan. 10th 1938 in Preston MN to Lloyd and Viola Bacon (Bremseth). The family moved to Rochester and she graduated from Rochester High School. On December 28th 1963, she married Michael James Fitzgerald in Rochester, MN. The couple lived in Rochester and started their family here. Michael passed away in May of 1980. Willie was a homemaker initially but then worked at Mayo Clinic following her husbands’ passing. She enjoyed meeting the patients and interacting with them and her coworkers. Willie had a giving heart and was generous when it came to taking care of others. She always put other people’s needs before her own. There was always room for others at the table, especially if someone was alone during the holidays. Her faith in God was strong, she would start her days with an endless devotion of prayers for numerous individuals and their needs. Willie was an avid bowler back in the day. She also enjoyed playing bingo, as well as the socializing that went with it. She always had coffee in the pot, an open ear, and time to talk. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her, but we are comforted knowing she is with the Lord and those who have gone before her.

She is survived by her 2 sons David (Nancy) Fitzgerald and Patrick (Barb) Fitzgerald of Rochester, 5 grandchildren, Andrew (Katana) Fitzgerald, Kendra (Joe) Bohlen, Kathleen, Alex Hartley (Samantha) and Michelle Fitzgerald, 4 great grandchildren, Mia, Declan, Nolan, Kaytum. Her brother Lyle (Dorothy) Bacon.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Michael Fitzgerald, parents, Lloyd and Viola, and brother Leonard Bacon.

A memorial mass will be at Resurrection Catholic Church on January 29th at 11:30 with the visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials in her honor to either Resurrection Catholic Church, Assisi Heights – Sisters of Saint Francis, Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Seasons Hospice, or Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Burial will be at a later date at St Columbanus cemetery in Blooming Prairie.