Winford P. “Wink” Kasey

At the age of 79, Wink passed away peacefully at St Mary’s Hospital on January 30, 2022. Wink was born to Winford Sr. and Frances Kasey on May 25, 1942, in Raleigh, NC.

After graduating high school, Wink attended East Carolina College on a golf scholarship. Wink enjoyed playing golf for many years. He has many trophies and memories from golf events. He even placed 1st place as a finalist in the Rochesterfest “million dollar shootout”.

In 1961, Wink enlisted in the Air Force. He was assigned to work in Greenland as a television camera man. He later transferred to Denver, CO and eventually residing in Rochester. He worked for 2 years for KROC- TV. He later began working as a union painter for a variety of companies until his retirement.

Wink was a member at Northern Hills Golf Course for many years. He also played softball on many men’s teams. When he retired from playing softball, he started umpiring church league, city league and small-town tournaments.

During Wink’s last years, he could be found watching ball games, golf tournaments, car shows, reruns of Gunsmoke and Judge Judy on TV.

Wink is survived by his ex-wife, Patty (Flynn) Kasey of Rochester and their three children:

Karla (Kent) Severson, Paula Kasey and Dan (Laura) Kasey. Grandchildren: Riley and Savanna Severson, Brianna and Tyler Kasey and Louis and Raymond Kasey. And one sister, Pam Dante of Greensboro, NC.

A Celebration of Life is planned Sunday February 20 from noon to 2pm at the Rochester VFW at 2775 NW 43 Street.

In lieu of flowers and Winks love for dogs, please consider making a donation to Paws and Claws in Rochester.