Winifred L. Salley, 89 of Rochester, MN died Wednesday at the Homestead of Rochester. Winifred Lorraine Salley was born June 19, 1933, in Wabasha County to Edward and Grace (Parkinson) Hermann.

She grew up in rural Zumbro Falls. After graduating from high school, she started working at the Mayo Clinic, where she worked for twenty years. Winifred was united in marriage to Maynard Salley on October 26, 1951, at the South Troy Church. The couple lived in Rochester. Winifred enjoyed sewing, baking, and spending time with family. One of her most memorable stories was always saying how she and her twin brother would always sing “You are my Sunshine” together.

Winifred is survived by her three sons: Luverne (Marilyn) of Mantorville, Larry (Wendi Harrison) of Danbury, WI, Lynn (Dawn) of Rochester. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and her brother Wilfred Hermann of Wanamingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her husband Maynard in March of this year.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Autumn Ridge Church- Timothy Chapel (3611 Salem Rd SW, Rochester, MN) at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Salley family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.