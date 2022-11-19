Yvonne May “Chris” Madsen was born in New Ulm, Minnesota May 22, 1932. She was the eldest of three children born to Florence (Warnke) and Edward Christensen. Yvonne graduated from New Ulm High School. After graduating from St. Cloud Teachers Collage in 1952, Miss Christensen began her career in Lake Crystal. Her favorite position was teaching 2nd grade. She married Lyle “Mike” Madsen in New Ulm in 1954. Bucking traditional norms and policies regarding marriage, pregnancy, and same district employment, she taught for 12 years.

In 1956, she and her husband took teaching positions in Omaha, Nebraska. After nine years, they moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1965. There she became a full time homemaker. She was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and one of many Country Club Manor block moms. She supported her children’s activities and those of her grandchildren.

After her husband retired, they remained involved in the American Legion. She was an active member of the Post 92 Auxiliary. Chris had many other interests. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with Mike. They had visited all fifty states and over 25 foreign countries. She created photo albums documenting their travels and collected lighthouses from many destinations. Her other albums reflected her love of family and history. She was an avid reader until her eyes failed but continued to be interested in current events and the MN Vikings. Foremost, Chris enjoyed time spent with friends, neighbors, and, especially, her family. She remained in her home for 57 years, until the time of her death.

Survivors include brother, Thomas (Mickey) Christensen; sister, Sheri (Howard) Jones; son, Greg Madsen and ex-daughter-in-law, Wendy Madsen; step-granddaughter, Collen (Mike) Green and great-granddaughters Brianna and Natalie; daughter, Mara Madsen Smith; son-in-law, Christopher Smith; and grandsons, Dylan and Cameron Smith; son, Mitchell Madsen and partner Amanda Hau and her children: Daughters Mai, Melissa (Jeremy) & their children Eva & Owen, Isabella, Sons Ayden and Keathon.

Yvonne also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years and her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester). Visitation will be on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5-8 pm as well as one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial of her cremated remains will be at 2 pm on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Preston Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 92 Auxiliary, or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

