Raymond John Krolak, 91, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Madonna Towers.

Ray was born September 11, 1930 in Peru, IL to Leo and Julia (Golatka) Krolak. He graduated from LaSalle Peru Township High School in 1948. Having joined the National Guard in his senior year, he worked at Westclox for one year, when the IL National Guard was activated and his Army service in the Korean War began. He returned from Korea to Peru, IL after an honorable discharge at the rank of Master Sergeant and went back to work at Westclox to finish Machinist apprentice school at age 21. On August 27, 1955, he married Irene Ernat at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Spring Valley, IL. Ray graduated from Bradley University in 1957 and began his work as an engineer at the newly-opened IBM plant in Rochester, MN. He received his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado and enjoyed a 33 year career with IBM, retiring in 1990.

Ray loved fishing at the cabin on Little Sissabagama Lake in Wisconsin, wood carving, traveling, singing in the Rochester Barbershop Chorus and church choir, and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Krolak; children, Dave (Beth) Krolak of Eyota, MN; Diane (Deane) Peterson of St. Peter, MN; Joe (Melanie) Krolak of White Bear Lake, MN; Paul (Amy) Krolak of Rochester, MN; Karen (Joel) Anderson of Madison, WI; his brothers, Leo and John; thirteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Henry; and sister, Mary.

The Memorial Mass for Ray will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery Rochester. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 92 of Rochester. Masks will be required indoors.

Memorials are preferred to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com