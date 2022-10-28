Richard “Dick” Jorgenson

Richard “Dick” Keith Jorgenson of West Concord, MN passed peacefully on October 4th, 2021 at St Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN. Dick was born to the late Olaf and Anna (Peterson) Jorgenson September 4, 1927 in West Concord, MN. He was the eleventh child born into a family of twelve, a perfect dozen, six boys and six girls. He was the only remaining sibling. All of his adult life he worked as a carpenter. Many construction projects were enhanced by his capabilities. Dick served his country with occupational forces in Europe during WW II. He enjoyed many activities including woodworking, playing cards and above all fishing at his cabin on Mille Lacs Lake. If there are fish fries in heaven he’s leading the pack with the best walleye dinner around and don’t forget the pan fried potatoes which most likely came from his garden. He might not be called a master gardener but he earned the title. Last but not least, deer hunting was another favorite sport. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his first wife Olive Puck.

Dick is survived by his wife Helen of 45 years and stepchildren Rodney (Sharon) Massey, Richard (Michelle) Massey and Randy Massey and their families which include five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He had a stoic demeanor which easily transformed into a big smile at the sight of his family and friends. He valued a hard days work.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday October 12th at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Berne, MN.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion and the Zwingli United Church of Christ.