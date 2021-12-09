Verna Petty

Verna Inez Petty, 92, died peacefully on December 7, 2021 in Champlin, Minnesota. Verna was born on December 3, 1929 at home on the family farm outside of Eyota, Minnesota to Arthur and Inez Schmidt. Verna grew up in Elgin on the family farm. She graduated from Plainview High School, and earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education from Winona State College. She married Richard P. Petty in April 1950.

Verna taught elementary students in North Dakota, Colorado, and Michigan. Verna and Richard returned to Minnesota in 1958, and settled in Plainview. Verna then taught in the Dover Eyota School District. After teaching, Verna worked at the Bethany Samaritan Nursing Home until she retired.

Verna loved spending time with her family, and visiting with her grandchildren after her children moved to the Twin Cities metro. She enjoyed taking road trips in the Midwest with her grandson Jeremy. Verna was very active with her church, and sang in the Immanuel Lutheran choir for many years. She adored attending county fairs, and the Minnesota State Fair.

In 2012, Verna moved to Champlin, MN, to be closer to her family. She lived at Champlin Shores, and enjoyed making new friends and becoming active in her new community.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her son James, and her brother Kenneth Schmidt. Verna is survived by her children Robert “Bob” Petty, Gayle Petty, Linda (Michael) Rodeck, and Carolyn (Mark) Webber; grandchildren Jeremy Petty, Rachael Rodeck, Sarah Beckenbach and Mary Webber; and great-grandchildren Jasper and Felix Petty, and Bailey and Avery Beckenbach.

Verna’s funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview, MN on Monday December 13, 2021. Visitation is at 10:00am, and the service is at 11:00am. A burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery, with lunch afterwards at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Verna’s family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Champlin Shores who provided excellent care to Verna in her ending years.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview, MN.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.