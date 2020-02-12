Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW HEADING IN THIS AFTERNOON, FOLLOWED BY VERY COLD WIND CHILLS... .AN INCOMING ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL MOVE IN THIS AFTERNOON BRINGING WITH IT LIGHT SNOW AND INCREASINGLY STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS. THESE WINDS WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS OPEN, UNSHELTERED AREAS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY DEVELOP DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLIPPERY ROADWAYS. MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES THEN FILTER IN TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY, WHICH WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILLS RANGING FROM -20 TO -35 DEGREES. ANY RESIDUAL MOISTURE LEFT ON ROADWAYS MAY FREEZE AND CREATE ICY CONDITIONS AS WELL. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PATCHY BLOWING SNOW WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES WILL QUICKLY FALL THIS AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. WET OR SLUSHLY ROADS COULD FLASH FREEZE, CREATING ICY SPOTS ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&