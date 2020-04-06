Grandpa, whose culinary creations can be categorized as generally edible, managed to make the best scrambled eggs ever on the day Elliot visited.
An infusion of youthful appetite and energy is welcome at a time when it feels like the walls are closing in. After breakfast and dish washing, Elliot settled on the couch to watch cartoons while I spent a little time on the computer. We soon came together to plan the remains of our day.
Elliot started by asking the sort of questions that children do.
“Grandpa, were you ever a kid just like me?”
It’s possible.
A cache of websites has information about what it means to be an old soul. In generalities, one is wise, introspective and spiritual. The possibility that I’m an old soul cannot be discounted.
Elliot quickly deflated my ballooning ego.
“Grandpa, you’ve got hair coming out of your ears,’’ he said before continuing with a facial inspection. “And you have hair coming out of your nose.’’
Before Elliot could continue, we left the couch for a walk around a block or two while maintaining the distance that health requires. We encountered a few friends along the way.
We spent a little time at the backyard wishing well that was still decorated with Christmas lights. Elliot, when asked to make a wish, had other things on his mind.
“Why did you marry grandma?”
Luck may have had something to do with it because cupid pays little heed to plans.
A trio of robins that had been hob-knobbing on the lawn were startled at our approach, but several sparrows continued as before.
The chandelier-thin ice that formed over the puddles made delightful noise when smashed and grandpa violated decorum to join in the fun. Our oft-interrupted walk eventually reached the tall walnut tree that had littered the ground with nuts and twigs. A squirrel that had found a walnut in the mess froze in place halfway up its trunk while another higher up in the tree chattered its warning.
Grandpa has high hopes that Elliot will appreciate all that is in nature. Budding trees and the emerging flower shoots are reassurances that the environment and ourselves part of a much greater and invisible hand.
Elliot had more questions.
“How come you don’t work like my Daddy does?”
He is proud of all that his father does and because I didn’t want to lose standing, said that I did the same eons ago.
We pressed on, bypassing the park’s swings and the convenience store and its chocolate milk. We turned back, arriving home just in time for a nap, which grandpa needed much more than Elliot wanted.
“10-year-olds don’t take naps,’’ he said, but he would do so if something special was planned for supper. The main course would be spaghetti with a four-scoop cone for dessert.
“You’re the best, grandpa,’’ he said.
Indeed, we had accomplished a great deal.