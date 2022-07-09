SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Allie Yang-Green: We can’t reach elder abuse victims in rural areas without public interest lawyers

Attracting legal talent with a passion for public service is challenging everywhere, but especially in rural areas where salaries are lower and often the locations are remote.

OPED-ELDERABUSE-COMMENTARY-TB
An elder rights coordinator with Prairie State Legal Services, left, answers questions about housing while meeting at a church in Crystal Lake earlier this year.
Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS
Opinion by Allie Yang-Green
July 09, 2022 01:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Elder abuse and exploitation is a silent crisis affecting every corner of our country. Whether it is mistreatment at an assisted living facility or a parent exploited by an adult child, elder injustice is happening more often than you might think.

Each year in the United States, hundreds of thousands of adults older than 60 are physically or psychologically abused, neglected or financially exploited, and 1 out of every 10 older adults experience elder abuse. But many of the cases go unreported because victims experience fear of retaliation and shame or are physically or mentally unable to report.

Also Read
pitts-maxwell-20220706
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Justice served? Or just a different kind of rape?
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, one woman in six will suffer an attempted or completed sexual assault in her lifetime. For every 1,000 attacks, only 50 people will be arrested, only 25 incarcerated.
July 09, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
page-shootings-20220706
Columns
Clarence Page: It's hard to not lose hope over mass shootings
I have grown exceedingly weary of writing about mass shootings and the need to develop a sane national gun-safety policy.
July 08, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Load More

Public interest law is one critical tool to help curb the abuses and support the victims of elder abuse. The challenge is how to ensure that public interest lawyers (of which there is already a shortage) are positioned to respond to the needs of older adults, especially in underserved communities.

In rural areas, for example, elder injustices are less likely to be addressed because access to critical legal aid is even more limited. Attracting legal talent with a passion for public service is challenging everywhere, but especially in rural areas where salaries are lower and often the locations are remote. Rural legal aid organizations and nonprofits simply cannot afford to pay entry-level attorneys a salary that a corporate firm in New York City has no qualms offering.

The need, however, is great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney Megan Wood’s commitment to public interest law led her to do this work at Prairie State Legal Services, serving 17 rural counties in central Illinois. Wood has dedicated her legal career to serving her community as a legal aid lawyer and has seen the impact that abuse and exploitation has on older adults in her community.

Through her two-year fellowship with Equal Justice Works, Wood is pursuing public interest law and serving older adults needing legal help — such as one client we’ll call “Susan.”

Susan was being stalked by her former intimate partner, who sent messages from fake phone numbers and social media accounts and used her Social Security number to fraudulently take credit cards out in her name. Wood helped Susan obtain a two-year order of protection from her former partner, and, when the stalking continued, Wood advocated for Susan with the state’s attorney, which led to the abuser being charged with two different misdemeanor violations.

To remedy the credit card fraud and identity theft, Wood worked with Susan to place a credit freeze on her accounts and contacted the credit card company to have the debt written off as fraud so that Susan would not be responsible for it.

Wood’s work was life-changing for Susan, but this kind of hands-on, client-centered lawyering is not readily available for the hundreds of thousands of older adults affected by elder abuse and exploitation. These services should be the rule, not the exception.

To make legal aid more accessible, especially in rural communities, we need to make investments to ensure that public interest law is an accessible career option.

Fellowship programs are one part of the solution, but programs like the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF, are another necessary benefit. Many would-be public servants are barred from entering careers in the public interest because of burdensome educational debt (and in this case, law school debt). In October, the Department of Education took a step in the right direction by implementing a temporary waiver for borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF — expanding access for more than 550,000 borrowers. Public programs like PSLF make embarking on a career in public service much more viable to those with school debt.

Public interest lawyers work day in and day out to advance equal justice, ensuring that underserved communities have access to critical legal services. Many are also in the business of improving local and national infrastructure that has allowed injustices to continue. In the case of elder abuse and exploitation, Wood not only works directly with clients but also on education and outreach to older adults, social service providers and law enforcement to prevent abuse and serve victims in a sustainable way.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a society, we need to invest more deeply in our nation’s passionate public service leaders who are supporting better access to justice on issues of elder abuse, as well as housing insecurity, disaster resilience, immigration, voting reform, LGBTQ+ rights and much more.

We need to stop ignoring issues of injustice and build a stronger pipeline of public servants who want to do this work — ultimately improving our national response to a host of issues affecting individuals and their communities, including older adults.

Allie Yang-Green is a senior program manager of public programs at Equal Justice Works, where she supports federally funded cohort fellowship programs, including the Elder Justice Program.

©2022 Chicago Tribune
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
070622.N.BP.CARRINGTON Jim Carrington 2.jpeg
Columns
Finding Faith: Remembering a grizzled sports editor for his big heart
"Jim Carrington, a reporter and editor at the Bemidji Pioneer newspaper in Bemidji, Minnesota, for 52 years, died at 93. His legacy isn’t widely known, but his effect on Minnesota’s sports reporting has reverberated for decades."
July 08, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Pinke.JPEG
Columns
Nurse Jackie serves as a reminder of blessings in trauma
Katie Pinke and her family recently reconnected with a nurse who cared for her son after a spinal cord injury.
July 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
OPED-YOUNGDOCTOR-COMMENTARY-DMT
Columns
Kathryn Tabor: I’m a young resident physician who has learned how hard it is to navigate human suffering
As a medical trainee, you are abruptly exposed to tremendous amounts of human suffering as a fairly young adult. And yet, I do not have the benefit of 60-some years of character formation.
July 07, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Kathryn Tabor
OPED-RUBIN-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Trudy Rubin: NATO is united on Ukraine but still not doing what's needed to deter Putin
The Biden team, and key allies like Britain, have supplied huge amounts of weapons to help Ukrainian fighters. Yet neither Washington nor the allies have delivered the planes and long-range weapons that could repel the missiles and rockets that enable the Russian advance.
July 06, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Trudy Rubin