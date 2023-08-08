Amy Kosari: Take in life's gifts with a thankful spirit

Often in the Bible the word for “take” is translated as “receive.” This is unfortunate. The word “receive” cuts us off from the story, or rather, whole treasuries of stories in the Bible.

One such story is in Deuteronomy 9: Moses tells how he went up the mountain to take the stone tablets which God had given. God gives and Moses took. Another example is found in Genesis 3. We learn that Eve, deceived by the serpent, takes the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil and eats and gives it to Adam and he eats.

Thus, when we get to the New Testament and translate the Greek word correctly as “take,” instead of the usual “received” — “but to all who took him and believed in his name, he gave power to become children of God, who were born, not of blood, nor the will of the flesh not of the will of man but of God” (John 1:12), we can make the connections. We can hear the allusions, John giving us clues to understanding.

Moses took the tablets given to him by the Lord, and John wants us to see that this is what is going on with Jesus. God gave him, we take him. We take in the fresh, air, the oxygen, the life that is the Lord Jesus. The oxygen in our prison house was gone but God breaks down the door and fresh air and life comes pouring in.

And then the story of Adam and Eve in their disobedience — John is showing us that God in Jesus reverses this sinful giving and taking. We take in the Lord Jesus and we then turn and give to others what we have. (Acts 3:6) It seems then that Adam and Eve were inadvertently witnessing to the truth and the hope and the triumph of humanity. To use a metaphor from the old days of film and cameras, in their disobedience they were the photo negative pointing to the photograph; at the end of day, even lies are only servants of the truth.

We were takers, just like Adam and Eve, but then God took us and we became the takers we were meant to be from before the foundation of the earth, takers like Moses himself. God gave the Sunshine (or perhaps Son-shine) and we took it in. So, here’s my suggestion: Let’s keep on keeping on; let’s continue to take (and give too!). Paul writes in Philippians 4:8ff:

Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable,

whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely,

whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence,

if there is anything worthy of praise,

think about these things. What you have learned

and taken and heard and seen in me,

do and the God of peace will be with you.

Martin Niemoller once said, “There is nothing good in all of Western Civilization that does not come from Jesus Christ.” Do you see any good in Western civilization? Any at all?

Take that in, appreciate it, preserve it but most of all know where it comes from. It comes from a God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, who loves us.

When I was a little kid my mom would give me slices of fruit when I came home from school. She would open the refrigerator and take out the Tupperware and hand me a piece of pear or apple or some grapes. She would give and I would take from her loving hand. Just know when you take in anything excellent, even if it’s as simple as seeing the dew on the grass on a summer morning in Rochester, know how that came to you.

Take it in with thanks. It is yours. It is for you, because you are loved.

Amy Kosari, of Rochester, is a Presbyterian minister of 26 years and has regularly contributed to small newspapers in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Currently she is the regular pulpit supply for two Presbyterian churches in the region and studying for her doctorate degree.

