Arne Carlson: For the good of our state, MinnesotaCare must be saved

MinnesotaCare has emerged as a cornerstone in our state’s health care system, largely due the fact that it serves people unable to afford or obtain health insurance. This includes the self-employed such as small business owners, farmers, students and many more. As of last summer, more than 106,000 Minnesotans were able to gain health care insurance as a result of the program.

The program is also a product of bipartisan teamwork involving the legislature and my administration — this bipartisanship led to broad political acceptance across the state. Our success in Minnesota helped bring in federal participation and expansion. Today, more than 335,000 Minnesotans are now enrolled in federal and state marketplace insurance plans. This partnership across a variety of political divides truly makes Minnesota a health care model.

In addition, the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), which was passed by Congress this past spring, actually expanded the funding via tax credits, thereby making an historic number of Americans eligible for affordable coverage, including more than 44,000 Minnesotans.

Unfortunately, that funding is set to expire at the end of next year. If this were to occur, an untold number of families would be without health care, including the tens of thousands who became eligible for affordable plans just this year. That is completely unacceptable, particularly during this time of a global pandemic and widespread damage and dislocation from the effects of global warming.

It is imperative that Congress introduce as much certainty into our health care system as is possible in order to grow our economy and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure. If the current marketplace tax credits are protected by Congress, 39,000 more Minnesotans could become eligible for affordable insurance next year. That would be the kind of lift that will give Minnesota a more stable and thriving environment that will benefit everyone.

There is no doubt that our two Senators, Amy Klobucher and Tina Smith, will be supportive of the measure, but the challenge will be in selling it to the rest of the Senate. Hopefully, the central message will be a focus on working together in a bipartisan fashion to improve the lives of all people. Congress should use any vehicle possible, including the reconciliation package, to continue to build on Minnesota’s health care success by funding affordable insurance tax credits for the millions of Americans who rely on the support.

Arne H. Carlson was governor of Minnesota from 1991 to 1999.