Bethany Buus: Legislature can help families overcome infertility

Never when dreaming of starting your future family do you consider the possibility of not being able to have one. This became our reality when our first pregnancy ended early and fertility testing revealed female factor infertility with a very small percentage of conceiving naturally, along with a higher risk of miscarriage.

At the age of 30 I was told that my only chance for sustaining and carrying a pregnancy was through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Motherhood was so central to my identity that I was willing to do anything to achieve it, and I very much wanted the chance to be able to experience pregnancy and birth.

Our journey to our first daughter's birth took three years. For an entire year, we had to put all medical treatments on hold because my insurance through the public schools didn’t cover anything beyond fertility testing.

Waiting is excruciating when you desire to become parents and it’s not happening; especially because time is not on the side of those undergoing fertility treatments. We waited until my husband secured one of two residency positions within his field in order for us to get on different insurance which offered some coverage.

During that year I tried every holistic measure I could access, and attended a lot of acupuncture, yoga, and therapy sessions to address the anxiety and depression that surfaced simultaneously due to not being able to conceive and have children the way it seemed everyone else around me could. Studies have shown that women experiencing infertility have the same levels of anxiety and depression that people going through cancer experience.

After all these efforts, we achieved one more pregnancy, but again it was heartbreakingly lost during the first trimester.

Infertility is a disease and going through it was some of the darkest days of my life. The hospital bills for my miscarriage management and the thousands of dollars that went towards our IVF cycles, medications, and procedures were only salt in the wound to what was already an extremely painful and vulnerable process.

I would endure it all again in a heartbeat to get my kids; however, not everyone has the luxury to afford it. Even after our insurance covered a portion of treatment, and we both worked full time with master's and doctorate-level careers, we had to have family support in order to cover the upfront cost of one round of IVF. This delayed many other aspects of our family life and future plans, including buying our first home and saving for retirement.

The Buus family. Taryn Christine/Taryn Christine Photography

My spouse and I have completed our family now with our three incredible children ages 1, 4, and 7, and we needed IVF to get here. I don't believe cost for treatment of a disease should prevent or delay someone from having a family of their own.

And right now, the Minnesota legislature has a chance to correct this inequity. The Senate has included a fertility insurance provision in its Health and Human Services omnibus bill, and the House and Senate are now conferring whether it stays in the final HHS bill. I urge the conferees to remember that 1 in 6 of their constituents struggle with the disease of infertility, and that the LGBTQ+ community and cancer patients also need medical intervention to have a baby.

Let’s add Minnesota to the growing list of states that make it easier, not harder, for people to build their families here.

Bethany Buus lives in Rochester with her family.