Bob Tremain: Our need for a skilled workforce should make us 'collar blind'

For far too long our society has based social status on the color of the collar. That’s right, blue versus white.

Not surprisingly, there has been a lot of emphasis over the past 100-plus years on higher education versus hands-on training. This has led our economy into a vulnerable position. We now find ourselves with much work to be done and not enough skilled labor to do it. The good news is, there is a way to fix it. But first, we need to become “collar blind.”

One of the definitions for the word "skill" is, “the capacity to do something well.” This implies that if you do anything well, you are skilled at it. Along these lines, many things in life can relate — hobbies, sports or professions. So why is it that people from all walks of life can be admired for their skill in hobbies and sports, yet when it comes to the work they do, there is more recognition if they have a white collar job over a blue?

If you didn’t know, the term “blue collar” worker began in the early 20th century when manual laborers wore darker, durable fabrics such as blue denim. This type of “uniform” worked well for the tasks at hand versus those of office workers and management who were referred to as “white collar” workers. Unfortunately, this labeling created a wedge between those who were considered to work with their brains and those who worked with their hands. Once upon a time there were far more jobs requiring the use of hands.

At the end of World War II, the U.S. had a boost in workforce. The homebound GI’s were focused on the “American Dream” — get a job, get a wife, get a home. For many, education beyond high school was neither an option nor a choice. From factories to farms, the U.S. economy was running on all cylinders.

As the years went by, blue collar jobs began losing traction and attention due to automation and outsourcing. The landscape was changing, with more emphasis on retraining and/or advanced education. The implication was that if you had a degree, you will always have a job.

Entering a new millennium, few of us were aware of the disaster that lay ahead. In 2008, the economy hit a huge pothole called the Great Recession. Many sectors were significantly impacted, including manufacturing and construction. Again, millions of skilled workers found themselves out of work looking for alternatives.

As a result, when the economy finally began to recover, many sectors had to deal with labor shortages not only from the recession but from retiring Baby Boomers. Add to that the emphasis over the years to pursue higher education while de-emphasizing the need for industrial education courses in high school. It’s no wonder there is a skilled labor shortage today.

And it’s not just skilled labor facing challenges. We are also seeing millions of loan-stricken college graduates still looking for their career choice or getting laid off by their employers. What we have left is an imbalanced society in which both blue and white collars are faced with similar challenges.

Perhaps we are finally realizing after decades of career labeling and biases the significance of being “collar blind.” People in the trades fulfill important roles that require both training and education specific to their trade. Many go on to build and manage businesses of their own which become the backbone of our communities. As these businesses grow, new employees are hired and trained and the cycle repeats itself.

The world is now forced to accept the reality that we need more people in the trades. As communities, we should all become advocates investing our attention, our time and our money in support of these diminishing professions. Inform and encourage high school graduates and others that there are options outside of college where they can begin a well-paid career without the burden of education debt. Remind yourselves that all professions are created equal when you look upon them with collar blindness.

Bob Tremain is a marketing specialist for All Craft Exteriors, a company based in Rochester.