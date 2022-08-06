SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Bobby Ghosh: Al-Zawahri killing gives Afghanistan an opening with US

Leaders might use this opportunity to serve notice on other al-Qaida figures currently enjoying the country's hospitality.

OPED-GHOSH-COLUMN-ZUM
Osama bin Laden, right, and top deputy Ayman al-Zawahri, left, on television, April 15, 2002, Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
Al-Jazeera/Zuma Press/TNS
Opinion by Bobby Ghosh
August 06, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The U.S. drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul on Sunday caught the Taliban leadership both red-handed and flat-footed. Their promises to prevent the country from once again becoming a terrorist haven have been exposed as lies: The al-Qaida leader was living in the Afghan capital, reportedly in a house belonging to a top Taliban leader.

Three days after the killing, the Taliban was still struggling to formulate a response. That might be because Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme commander, and his leadership team, recognize both the opportunity and the challenge presented by al-Zawahri’s killing.

Also Read
OPED-LEUBSDORF-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: Will Trump hand Senate to Democrats again?
He has helped nominate several conservative political neophytes with questionable general election prospects in the closely contested states that decided the 2020 presidential election.
August 06, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf
OPED-SULTAN-COLUMN-KC
Columns
Aisha Sultan: What an uprising in Kansas means for abortion in other red states
The era of secrecy and shame around abortion is over. Ironically, Republicans ended it.
August 06, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Aisha Sultan
Load More

As the militant group prepares to celebrate the first anniversary of its return to power after the U.S. military pullout last summer, its goal of securing international recognition as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers remains unfulfilled. Their pariah status makes it nearly impossible for the Taliban government to manage the country’s economy, which was propped up by foreign aid until the U.S. withdrawal last summer.

The economic crisis has only deepened in recent months. Afghanistan is reeling from the effects of its worst drought in two decades. A recent report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reckons 70% of households are “unable to cover basic food and non-food needs.”

If Akhundzada can now restrain his own fighters, as well as al-Qaida operatives in the country, from responding with violence, it might strengthen the leadership’s claim that that they aren’t the Taliban of old. In turn, this would make it easier for the international community to do business with Afghanistan, smoothing the way for much-needed humanitarian aid and some support for the shattered economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

But many in the Taliban will view the killing of al-Zawahri as a national affront, and the clamor for revenge will likely grow louder in the days ahead. Akhundzada will be especially watchful of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the most powerful of his deputies and al-Qaida’s main Afghan patron — and owner of the house in which al-Zawahri was hiding out.

Probably the most anti-American of all the Taliban’s leaders, Haqqani is designated a terrorist by the U.S.; the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a long-standing $10 million reward “for information leading directly” to his arrest. (The price on al-Zawahri’s head was $25 million.) His eponymous network of fighters, the most powerful cohort within the Taliban, is more loyal to him than to the supreme commander.

Reining in his most ferocious attack dogs won’t be easy for Akhundzada. Haqqani may argue that, as al-Zawahri’s host, he is obliged to avenge the killing of his guest. (The Taliban leadership puts much store in ancient tribal rules of hospitality: For years, the group cited those traditions when rejecting calls for the expulsion of Osama bin Laden.)

But Akhundzada could counter that custom obliges guests to leave before they become too much of a burden on their hosts. He might even be able to use that argument to serve notice on other al-Qaida figures currently enjoying his hospitality. He can count on the support of the relatively moderate faction of the Taliban, led by Abdul Ghani Baradar, which has been chafing since being sidelined by Haqqani and his hardliners.

It should be easy enough for Akhundzada to make the case that retaliating for al-Zawahri’s killing would be against the interests of Afghanistan. But that is assuming the Taliban’s supreme commander places the welfare of his own people above that of his guests. He and his leadership team must know that Afghan eyes, as well those of the world, are on them.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
pitts-climate-20220731
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: The year (bleep) got real
But there may also be reason to hope it might also go down as The Year (Bleep) Got Saved.
August 06, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
cupp-orban-20220803
Columns
S.E. Cupp: Republicans' embrace of one of the world's worst
Editor's note: Clarence Page is off this week. S.E. Cupp is writing in his place.
August 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
050121.op.dnt.cuffepic.jpg
Columns
Guest column: LaDuke wrong to blame Enbridge for violence, arrests
"Despite attempts by people like Winona LaDuke to try to confuse, mislead or misrepresent, reality is something that thankfully cannot be ignored," says Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer.
August 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Holmer / Thief River Falls
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: In open conversation, without agenda, divine truth reveals itself
"Much of the trouble with religion is that we’ve convinced ourselves that we can know an infinite God, a God who created the entire universe that is billions of years old and which still reveals mysteries to us that we cannot solve. And in our hubris, we believe we can also know all of the answers about faith, especially about who is right and, more importantly, who is wrong."
August 05, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks