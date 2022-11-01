Brett Ostby: Proposed bicycling plan was made through democratic process

I write on behalf of We Bike Rochester (WBR) to convey our strong support for the City of Rochester Active Transportation Plan (ATP). We were concerned with the discussion that developed during the council meeting on Oct. 17, 2022, and the resulting delay in approval due to lack of support. We would like to address some of the criticisms that were voiced.

First, community engagement for the ATP was excellent, given the ongoing pandemic and the budget constraints for this project. The planning process involved broad community and government input from relevant groups, including, but not limited to, Safe Routes to Schools, RDA, RNeighbors, DMC, Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, Olmsted County Public Health, City of Rochester (Parks, Sustainability, Community Development, Public Works), MNDOT, and WBR. Consultants and city staff made good faith efforts to engage additional unaffiliated community members through surveys and events.

If more engagement is desired, the City of Rochester needs to rethink and fully fund engagement initiatives across all its departments and for all its planning processes. Better engagement is imperative but a desire to do better in the future should not be used here as an excuse to deny approval of the ATP.

Second, the ATP identifies “High Impact Project Opportunities” throughout the city. There seems to be an overreaction to this list that does not properly consider the context for its development. These opportunities address network gaps identified through examination of publicly available data, and it is based on community input. Community members, including members of WBR, provided critical information that was not apparent in public data. Specifically, WBR crowdsourced a map of network gaps from community members that use the system. The listed projects, such as Elton Hills Drive, are opportunities to fix gaps that hinder the usability of the existing network and will fit well with other needed improvements.

Third, ATP updates the 2012 Rochester Area Bicycle Master Plan, which established a review cadence of every five to seven years. We are overdue. The ATP reflects drastic changes we have seen in the city over the past decade. It is based on the best available data and best practices. The ATP far exceeds the breadth and depth of engagement that informed the 2012 Bike Master Plan and now addresses the diversity that comprises “Active Transportation.” It is not a perfect plan and does not cover all aspects of Active Transportation, but it does establish processes to collect additional data and implement best practices.

Fourth, the ATP establishes both walking (including rolling/non-bike users) and bicycling prioritization maps based on weighted factors: demand, equity, land use, traffic conditions, and crash data. These factors were prioritized based on difficult conversations and in-depth examination of inputs and assumptions. These maps are a profound example of the compromise and collective community input. Because of compromises and the breadth of voices in the process, it should come as no surprise that there are detractors. No participant got exactly what they wanted from the process.

Fifth, the ATP works in conjunction with other city planning documents (the 2013 ADA Transition Plan, the 2017 Transit Development Plan, etc) and other planning efforts (the RPS/MnDOT Safe Routes to Schools Plan currently in development). Thus, the ATP is not a standalone document but part of how we make Rochester more equitable, livable and vibrant. It will be one of a multiplicity of factors considered as we build a city for everyone.

If you support data-based decision-making and community consensus, please let your council members know you support the ATP. It is a product of our democracy, no matter how imperfect, it is the best we have.

Brett Ostby is a board member of We Bike Rochester.