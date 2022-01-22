SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns

Bruce Kaskubar: On MLK and 'slave drivers'

Some social justice policing is important, but some keeps us from making real progress by spending time and treasure on things that don’t matter or even make things worse.

062121-BRUCE-KASKUBAR-5956.jpg
Bruce Kaskubar Monday, June 21, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Opinion by Bruce Kaskubar
January 22, 2022 10:30 AM
Share

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
― Martin Luther King, Jr.

It’s the month in which we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Unfortunately, his work, beliefs, and messages seem to be forgotten by too many.

His approach and philosophy were dignified and righteous. His fight was truly about human rights. Today’s social justice warriors, not so much. Too much of the theater of social justice isn’t progress, it’s pretense.

Our public schools retain an interest in solving math achievement gaps based on race . Kids short of math skills are of exactly one group: kids short of math skills.

Our mayor is trying to win a prize by helping Hispanic women become welders . Is there an anti-Hispanic-women-welders mafia? What we need are good welders. If some are Hispanic women, fine and dandy.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have social justices who are not colorblind and think that those of us who are, are delusional or dishonest. They are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem.

We have parents who want their children taught only by teachers of the same color. They are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem.

We have social justices who believe that the solution to racism is more racism . They are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem.

Last month, while praising progress on a project, Rochester public school board member Julie Workman was taken to task for referring to a colleague as “ a little bit of a slave driver .”

Rochester Public School’s Executive Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (DEI), Will Ruffin, informed her that “slave driver” was inappropriate. Julie apologized. Fellow board member Jessica Garcia called it a racist phrase and thinks our children’s lives depend on outing such things.

The next bit is not unconnected.

For hundreds of years, the Barbary pirates enslaved ship passengers and crews sailing the Mediterranean. In the 18th century the U.S. Navy was formed to get them to knock it off and to rescue some American slaves. (Yes, we can see some irony in it.) The Barbary pirates were mostly not white and their slaves were mostly not black. This is not a situation restricted to the Barbary pirates but it only takes one example to make a point. Slave drivers are not of one race. Their slaves are sometimes of their own race.

Slave drivers have a reputation completely separate from race. So do puppies. Is it wrong to say someone is as energetic or playful or troublesome as a puppy?

ADVERTISEMENT

To exaggerate, Julie’s apology wronged civilization. It was an opportunity for dialog. Perhaps she realized the effort would be lost on self-presumed superiors. Some who may feel obliged to rationalize their existence. Some who cannot help but see race everywhere.

Today, race-obsessed and historical ignoramuses are social justices who hold court over us and expect compliance. Kind of like slave drivers. They and their enablers think the work is real and important. Our children’s lives are at stake! Some is important but some keeps us from making real progress by spending time and treasure on things that don’t matter or even make things worse.

Dr. King could give a great speech about all this. Wait. He did . In 1963.

I share a dream with him: that we live according to a creed that all of us are created equal and that each of us is judged only by the content of our character.

P.S. Precinct caucuses are February 1. They’re grassroots civic engagement. Consider attending the one of your choice.

Bruce Kaskubar, of Rochester, is a former chairman of the Olmsted County Republican Party. His opinions are his own.

Opinion by Bruce Kaskubar
What to read next
IMG-3343.jpg
Columns
Sara Lassig: Stewartville schools' mask stance is ill-advised
The values of “choice” and popularity were placed above the values of empathy, community, and the well-being of our most vulnerable members.
January 22, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Lassig
page-crt-20220114
Columns
Clarence Page: MLK's dream in the era of MAGA and CRT? Still a dream
We used to argue about race in America. Now we argue about the history of race in America.
January 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Praying takes practice
"Praying can be intimidating, and our history of making prayer obligatory and reverent hasn’t been particularly helpful, in my view. ... I would encourage us to view prayer as simply a conversation with God, or Jesus if that is more comfortable. You can pray to the Holy Spirit too, or Mother Earth, for that matter."
January 21, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Two girls basketball teams are on the court in a building that is a Quonset hut with a rounded roof.
Columns
Home is small town basketball in a ‘barn’
Choose to be home, wherever that might be. And if you need a new sense of home, go find it, even in the dead of winter.
January 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke