SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Cal Thomas: How can media help fight racism? Tell better, balanced stories

thomas-buffalo-20220519
President Joe Biden stands back as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden places flowers at a memorial just across the street of the Tops Friendly Market at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. The supermarket was the site of a fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a young white gunman. It is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism," according to federal officials.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Opinion by Cal Thomas
May 25, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The overt racism and anti-Semitism written in the Buffalo shooter's 180-page "manifesto" has been rightly denounced by civilized people. The usual questions are being asked. These include how did he get the gun after he was admitted to a hospital last year for symptoms of mental illness?

Another question: Why did President Biden go to Buffalo when as many, or more people, have been shot on an average weekend in Chicago? Thirty-three were shot last weekend in that city. The president didn't visit the sites of other recent shootings. Last July, after more than 100 people were shot in Chicago, Biden declined to visit the city, opting instead for a speech about infrastructure in suburban Crystal Lake. Didn't those lost lives and wounded victims matter as much as the people who were tragically cut down in Buffalo while shopping for groceries?

As a New York Post editorial correctly noted, "One thing's clear ... (the shooter) never should have been able to get his hands on the Bushmaster assault rifle..." Press reports say the gun shop owner who sold the 18-year-old the weapon could not find any information that would have disqualified him from making the sale. Why? Did the hospital that evaluated him for mental health problems not share information with authorities about his diagnosis? It wasn't the first time he had demonstrated mental instability.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to close "loopholes" in state gun laws. Buying large magazines is already illegal in the state. That didn't deter the shooter. People intent on committing evil acts will find a way, no matter how many laws are passed.

Most TV networks defaulted to their usual position as to what's needed to stop or reduce shootings: more gun control laws. They never tell us which laws a lawbreaker intent on killing people are likely to obey.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is something else about the continuing narrative of race and racism in America.

One doesn't have to be a cynic — just an observer of how politicians and politics work — to conclude that most shootings involving Blacks shooting other Blacks don't fit the "America is a racist nation" narrative for the media and especially Democratic politicians. These incidents appear to receive less national coverage and fewer denunciations than when a white person shoots Black people.

Here's my suggestion on one way to fight racism. As one who has worked in television most of my professional life, I want to challenge my colleagues to start doing stories on successful, family-oriented and religious African Americans. I attend a diverse church where the pastor is a man of color and the congregation is made up of different ethnicities — Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican and Black, as well as white. We sing the same hymns and pray together. No TV cameras are there to record the service as a positive image of diversity.

Too often, TV focuses on stories about the corrupt leadership in the Black Lives Matter organization, criminals who are Black, minority welfare recipients who are able-bodied, but don't work, while ignoring whites who are able-bodied but don't work. I'm not saying these stories don't deserve attention, but they should be balanced with stories about the overwhelming number of people who obey secular and moral laws.

Covering stories that show people at their worst while mostly ignoring them at their best is racism and contributes to negative stereotypes and perceptions. It would also help if more Republican leaders and conservatives were seen as denouncing racist ideology. I do.

Good and evil don't exist in a vacuum. Whichever is promoted, tends to dominate.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book "America's Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States" (HarperCollins/Zondervan).

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-GASPRICES-COMMENTARY-LA
Columns
Julian Lee: Governments should stop trying to make gasoline cheaper
By making fuel more affordable, demand is stimulated relative to what it would otherwise have been. That simply puts more pressure on a supply chain that’s already creaking, driving prices up.
May 25, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Julian Lee
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-DEATHS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Josh Gohlke: How a million American COVID deaths somehow understates the enormity of the loss
In just over two years, the virus has killed more Americans than AIDS, the 1918 influenza or a quarter-century’s worth of seasonal flu. It’s killed more than the Civil War or the World Wars.
May 24, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Josh Gohlke
goldberg-vance-20220517
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Trump's goal is to solidify control over the GOP, not help it win elections
The irony is that Trump is now grappling with the woes of being the establishment.
May 23, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
3343891+storm clouds.jpg
Columns
Too much of a good thing isn't a good thing
"Last year at this time, when we already were watching the U.S. Drought Monitor turn redder and redder every week, we would have danced with joy to see even one of the storms we've had this year. But right now, at this minute, can it please stop?"
May 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht