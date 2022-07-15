SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Clarence Page: After the shootings, partisan media offer dubious comfort

page-highland-park-20220708
Mourners attend a vigil for victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting in Everts Park in Highwood on July 6, 2022.
Armando L. Sanchez/TNS
Opinion by Clarence Page
July 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Remember Bill O'Reilly? He hosted the top-rated show on cable news until Fox News forced him out amid sexual harassment allegations -- and settlements -- in 2017.

He occasionally invited me on his show, especially when he needed a foil for his endless populist-conservative complaints, particularly about the "Democrat-run Chicago" when President Barack Obama was president.

Also Read
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Like Jesus shows, take time to rest
"In Genesis, we are told that even God rested on the seventh day after he created the universe. So, there seems to be a pretty good precedent for us to rein in our breathless pace."
July 15, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
OPED-BATTENFELD-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: What is Joe Biden’s real exit strategy?
Due to his advancing age, the question is no longer will Biden run for another term, it’s whether he can even complete his first term.
July 14, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld
Load More

But, as Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks used to sing, "How can I miss you if you won't go away?"

Bill only went as far away as his own pundit purgatory, a podcast at BillOreilly.com, to continue his bloviations.

I found him there while searching online for reactions to the unspeakable horrors of the shooting that killed seven and wounded dozens at a July Fourth parade in the usually peaceful Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

From his new perch, presumably far from Chicago, O'Reilly claimed to uncover the real problem: the state's Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"You won't stop crime -- drug crime, drug gangs -- because they are minority gangs!" he shouted, jabbing his finger at the camera like a restaurant customer whose coffee was served cold. "That's why you won't stop 'em, you phony! You aid and abet this murder in Chicago every blinking day. You! Don't be sanctimonious with me!"

Ah, O'Reilly hasn't changed much, except maybe becoming louder and angrier, if that's possible. Passionate anger works well to build an audience, especially among conservatives looking for any explanation for rampant gun violence except the most obvious, which is the high number of guns on the street and in the wrong hands.

In conservative media, such as O'Reilly's old haunt at Fox News, the pundits couldn't ignore the horror as casually as they have avoided much coverage of the special congressional committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

So the network's pundits pumped up the volume on just about every possible long-distance diagnosis for the Highland Park horror and its suspect, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III from nearby Highwood, no matter how far-fetched.

For example, Tucker Carlson, who has taken O'Reilly's place as the ratings leader on prime-time cable TV, managed to blame women, "government-endorsed weed" and therapeutic drugs "handed out at every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors."

"And of course, they are angry," he said, voicing a parade of pathologies that may or may not be relevant to the actual accused. "They know that their lives will not be better than their parents, they'll be worse. ... And yet the authorities in their lives -- mostly women -- never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. 'You're male! You're privileged.' "

Fox star Laura Ingraham picked up the weed theme and sounded like the script from "Reefer Madness" as she connected "mounting scientific evidence" to violent behavior among young people to "sustained cannabis use."

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, pick your favorite social pathology -- or least favorite political view -- and there's a good chance that someone will pin it on Crimo.

That happens on both political sides. As liberals labeled Crimo a right-winger on Twitter based on photos that showed him at a Donald Trump rally, tweeters on the right tried to paint him as a lefty.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, for example, speculated that photos showing Crimo dressed as a woman, apparently to evade police, connected him to the radical antifa movement, because "if you look at antifa, that's how they look!"

That's as much of a stretch as the geographic expertise of commentators who try mightily to paint the shootings as a "Chicago" problem, even though Google Maps shows Chicago to be almost 28 miles away.

As someone who lived in Chicago for many years, I didn't need Google Maps. Nor do I need people to deflect from the real roots of troubled young people and surges in violent crimes, very serious and complex problems that are hardly limited to Chicago.

There were more mass shootings in the past five years than in any other half-decade going back to 1966, according to an analysis by The Marshall Project of data from another nonprofit, The Violence Project, which uses the same narrow definition of mass shootings as the Congressional Research Service, which advises federal lawmakers.

One-size-fits-all diagnoses, stereotypes and presumptions don't serve us well, especially when they steer us away from the obvious: We still have too many guns getting into the wrong hands.

E-mail Clarence Page at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2021 Clarence Page. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-LA
Columns
Faye Flam: Haven’t had COVID yet? Maybe you’ve just been lucky
Stress, diet, general health and even sunlight might all affect innate immunity. So could other factors. There’s so much we still don’t know about the immune system.
July 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Faye Flam
OPED-SCOTUS-CLIMATECHANGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Michael B. Gerrard: Despite Supreme Court ruling, states and EPA can still regulate greenhouse gases
Last month's decision by the Supreme Court striking down the Clean Power Plan is a blow to the fight against climate change, but it’s not a total knockout. Other existing laws protecting the environment are untouched by the decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. The broad powers of state and local governments to set stringent environmental standards are similarly unaffected.
July 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael B. Gerrard
bc-thomas-flag-20220705
Columns
Cal Thomas: Enjoy some satire at the expense of the 'woke crowd'
"And I'm proud to be an American..." (Lee Greenwood)
July 13, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-PONNURU-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Ramesh Ponnuru: Supreme Court needn’t fear political backlash on abortion
It’s the progressive reaction to the court that has a greater chance of backfiring.
July 12, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Ramesh Ponnuru