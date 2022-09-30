We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Clarence Page: 'Process?' No problem, just let Donald Trump 'think' about it

page-trump-20220923
A police car is seen outside former U.S. President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Trump said August 8, 2022 that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct."
Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Clarence Page
September 30, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Also Read
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Minnesota church has a close-out auction
The Scandia Lutheran Church in Averill, Minnesota, held its last worship service on July 17. It sold off everything that was accumulated in 123 years of service, from the altar to the communion service set to even the metal coat racks that hung in the vestibule.
September 30, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
farmfest policy panel.jpg
Columns
Farmers Union, Farm Bureau rivalry remains fixture of area ag
"Growing up in upper Midwest agriculture taught me the certainty of two things: consistently inconsistent weather and regular disputes between the Farm Bureau and Farmers Union, the area's two largest farm organizations."
September 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Load More

Is there no end to the mighty powers of our former President Donald Trump?

We were suitably impressed or, at least, astonished when he famously told us in his 2016 campaign, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."

We were similarly surprised when he claimed to have drawn "1.5 million people to his swearing-in ceremony despite aerial photos that showed Barack Obama's crowd to be at least twice as large.

"Throughout my life," he immodestly tweeted in 2018, "my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."

Right. Yet, those alleged assets pale in comparison to the superpower he revealed in what was expected to be a typical softball interview Wednesday with the Republican ex-president and his conservative pal and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the delicate subject of the more than 300 classified documents that the former president took with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, now the subject of an extensive Justice Department investigation, Trump said, no problem, he had declassified the documents.

Oh? Pressing gently as to what sort of declassification process had occurred, Trump shrugged.

"There doesn't have to be a process, as I understand it," he said. "You're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified, even by thinking about it."

Even by thinking about it?

"In other words," Trump said, "when I left the White House, they were declassified."

Right. "Process?" What process? To paraphrase a classic line from "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," Trump don't need no stinkin' "process."

But the FBI and the National Archives do. Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, as almost everyone who cares knows by now, all outgoing presidents, including Trump, must turn their papers over to the National Archives.

Yet Trump has held onto the documents in question, classified and otherwise like a spoiled child who refuses to share his toys, simply because "They're mine!'"

ADVERTISEMENT

No, they're Uncle Sam's, federal officials insist.

Even as Trump and Hannity taped their interview, Trump's lawyers were dealt a serious rebuke from a federal judge who has been given the task of sifting through the seized documents to sort out files subject to national security matters or attorney-client privilege.

The so-called special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, challenged the Trump lawyers' assertion that it could not produce evidence of a declassification for fear that doing so could harm them in future court settings.

That reasoning didn't wash with Dearie, who declared memorably: "You can't have your cake and eat it."

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that Trump "has not even attempted to show that he has a need to know the information contained in the classified documents. ... Nor has he established that the current administration has waived that requirement for these documents."

The panel also said the debate over classification was a "red herring" because declassifying an official document would not change its content or render it personal without addressing "why (Trump) has a personal interest in" those documents.

In other words, "They're mine" is not enough.

That's a relief. Dearie was named special master by Florida-based Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, who the Justice Department argued had hamstrung its investigation. But, after the appeals court decision, Cannon modified her decision to exclude documents marked as classified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Put simply, Trump's declassification thoughts were not worth the paper they were not printed on.

Presidential actions should not require the Amazing Kreskin, a mind-reading stage musician some of us remember from his television fame in the 1970s, to be the interpreter for today's presidential actions.

The fact that Trump thinks this comical pseudo-legalistic bait-and-switch would persuade anyone, including his own most loyal -- or gullible -- supporters, shows his poor regard for the intelligence of his own backers.

Amid other unfolding scandals regarding the last election and the next, that's really something to think about.

E-mail Clarence Page at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

©2021 Clarence Page. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Pankaj Mishra: Reality is, reform is coming for Britain’s royals
The queen’s dignified presence helped an anachronistic institution postpone a long-overdue reckoning. But the unique privileges of her family will increasingly come under hostile scrutiny.
September 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pankaj Mishra
OPED-FLU-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela: Will we have a severe flu season? It doesn’t need to be that way
The good news is that after 30 months with COVID-19, a sector of the population, including the most vulnerable, such as those older than 65, has adapted to mitigating transmission of infectious diseases.
September 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Stop the Indian wars, and make new history
Sept. 4 comes and goes with a blur for many. For me there are three dates: Sept. 4, 1863; Sept. 4, 2016, and Sept. 4, 2022. This is really about the Indian Wars, which continue. I think it’s time to end the Indian Wars. It’s also time to understand that forensic facts, are not “critical race theory,” they are what happened. As school begins, let us ensure that history is taught, and that we make good choices today.
September 28, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
OPED-BRANDS-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Hal Brands: Take Putin’s nuclear threat seriously, but not too seriously
Would Putin carry through on the threat? In Washington and other Western capitals, there are two schools of thought.
September 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Hal Brands