Column: Minnesota should be a leader in COVID-19 prevention efforts

Minnesota just hit a grim milestone — the loss of 10,000 Minnesotans to COVID-19. The statistics will never tell the stories of the thousands of individuals who succumbed to a now preventable death. Some families will experience the holidays without a loved one lost to COVID-19 and others will spend the holidays in the hospital caring for patients.

Dionne Hart, MD

For the past two years, we as health care workers have been at the front lines seeing the impact of the virus. As we enter the third year of this pandemic, we are tired. Tired of watching our patients die of a vaccine-preventable illness. Tired of combating misinformation. Tired of seeing our colleagues leave the workforce, burn out, or experience mental distress as we remain unable to provide the care we were trained to because of staff and supply shortages and overwhelming death. We are tired of a pandemic without end in sight.

On behalf of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, representing 3,000 physicians and physicians-in-training in Southeast Minnesota, we are appealing to our neighbors and our communities to join us in working to end the suffering of the pandemic. We are calling for a multilayered approach, including vaccines, masking and testing, to protect our patients, staff, and the larger community. We need your help to reduce the hospitalizations and deaths that are overwhelming us. It is our duty — and honor — to care for you and your loved ones. But we need everyone to do their part.

Thomas Kingsley

One tool we have is for health care institutions to mandate vaccinations for all employees. Since well before COVID-19, all health care professionals, not just physicians, have been required to receive a series of vaccinations. We know that these vaccinations are necessary to protect not only our patients, but also the staff so that we can stay healthy to care for our patients.

Health care facilities are not just any employers. They have an elevated obligation to protect patients and advance public health, including mandating vaccines. Decades ago, we saw success with polio vaccine mandates at a time when a deadly disease ravaged the world.

Emily Sadecki

We do not live in isolation. As a community, our lives intersect with each other through individual ripples that ultimately affect everyone as a result of personal actions. Community includes people we do not see, but whose health and safety are affected by our choices. These intersections make us more resilient as a group than we could ever be as individuals.

However, with this interdependence comes the responsibility to consider the needs of the group alongside our own needs. In this ongoing public health emergency, we need to come together and use every tool we have available to protect one another for the health, safety, and livelihood of our community.

Minnesotans are fondly known as people who are above average. We are known as the home of the world’s best medical center and the birthplace of an integrated practice. This commitment to excellence and teamwork are the reasons that many physicians chose to work and live here. It is essential that Minnesotans join together to demonstrate our commitment to the well-being of each other and to uphold our reputation as a global leader in health care. We must lead COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Nusheen Ameenuddin

We don’t want to lose any more colleagues, but more importantly, we don’t want to lose any patients we could have saved. We cannot do this alone. We need everyone’s contribution to end the suffering. Let us stand with each other for the greater good and a happier, pandemic-free new year.

Dionne Hart, MD, is co-president of Zumbro Valley Medical Society. Thomas Kingsley, MD, is the incoming president. Nusheen Ameenuddin, MD, is the chair of ZVMS’ Legislative Committee and fourth-year medical student Emily Sadecki is the vice-chair.