Column: Silencing Dr. Joyner was a blow to academic freedom

As former presidents and scientific career awardees of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), we were pleased that the 2023 ACSM Honor Award was presented to Dr. Mike Joyner of the Mayo Clinic in early June of this year.

This is ACSM’s highest award, and it is no surprise that Dr. Joyner is a recipient . He is an internationally recognized and respected expert in human performance, control of blood flow and ventilation during exercise, the role of organ and whole-body physiology in an era of reductionism, and the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. He has been an author on more than 500 publications and has a Google Scholar h-index of over 100 with more than 40,000 citations of his work .

He is also an excellent communicator of science to the press and the public, as demonstrated by quotes and articles in The New York Times, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, Five Thirty-Eight blog, National Public Radio, Buzzfeed, Outside Online, Health News Review, and Sports Illustrated, among others .

Not everyone concurs with his various viewpoints, but his opinions are backed by evidence and typically stimulate new perspectives among laypersons and scientists alike, whether they agree or disagree with his assessments.

Given his accomplishments and communication skills, it was both surprising and troubling to learn that his employer, Mayo Clinic, had suspended Dr. Joyner for a week without pay and did not give him an annual pay raise for a variety of reasons, many of which relate to academic freedom and the tenet of free speech.

Most troubling, however, were the instructions to Dr. Joyner that he:



“Vet each individual media request through Public Affairs including follow-up requests.” “Cease engagement in online conversations with reporters.” “ Discuss approved topics only and stick to prescribed messaging; eliminate use of idiomatic language .”

In our view, irrespective of nuances regarding whether this censure comes from the Mayo Clinic or the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, this is clearly an abridgement/censoring of Dr. Joyner’s academic freedom.

The disciplinary letter refers to a CNN interview in which Dr. Joyner was quoted as saying that, “he’s 'frustrated’ with the NIH’s `bureaucratic rope-a-dope,’ calling the agency’s guidelines a 'wet blanket’ that discourages doctors from trying convalescent plasma on these people,” and to “comments in a NY Times article [that] were problematic in the media and the LGBTQI+ community at Mayo Clinic.”

This latter issue appears to refer to an interview in which Dr. Joyner was asked about performances by Lia Thomas, a transgender woman formerly on the swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. In that interview, Dr. Joyner noted that, “There are social aspects to sport, but physiology and biology underpin it,” and “Testosterone is the 800-pound gorilla.”

Mayo seemed to particularly object to the ‘idiomatic’ expressions in these interviews. The disciplinary letter further asserts, “Your use of idiomatic language has been problematic and reflects poorly on Mayo Clinic’s brand and reputation.” The disciplinary letter goes on to state that failure to comply with the censorship noted above as well as other directives in the letter “will result in termination of employment.”

We note that Dr. Joyner is an expert on both topics cited. He has a long history of research and extensive knowledge of sports, exercise, and the underlying biology. Similarly, he has intimate knowledge of NIH operations and decision-making, as illustrated by the fact that he has served as a co-principal investigator on large institutional grants that have brought more than $100,000,000 to Mayo!

It’s also clear to any reasonable person familiar with such interviews, that Dr. Joyner was speaking solely on the basis of his personal expertise and was not presenting any formal or informal position of Mayo. Accordingly, we see no basis for censoring Dr. Joyner’s speech; in fact, it is a travesty to do so.

Mayo’s disciplinary letter to Dr. Joyner also contains assertions of “disrespectful communications with colleagues who describe your tone as unpleasant and having a ‘bullying’ quality to it,” as well as “behaviors which display a lack of mutual respect and unprofessionalism.”

While this has never been our experience with Dr. Joyner, we have no direct knowledge of his behavior at Mayo. However, if this behavior is the problem, why is it now entangled with academic freedom issues? Further, if such behavior were proven, censorship of his speech seems an odd disciplinary action.

Academic freedom is the bedrock of scientific communication, and its protection should be sine qua non in educational or education-related institutions such as the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and Mayo Clinic. We have no illusions that Mayo will reverse its course on Dr. Joyner because of our objections or those of anyone else – Mayo is acting as “the 800-pound gorilla” in the room.

However, as Dr. Joyner’s appeal plays out, Mayo Clinic should expect criticism of its decision because of the potentially far-reaching impact it can have on like-minded institutions that cherish academic freedom. Through its own inappropriate and misguided actions, Mayo has tarnished its brand and reputation. They have much work to do in order to pull themselves out of the mud into which they have thrown themselves.

Finally, lest anyone be confused, we emphasize that the views expressed here are entirely our own and do not reflect the views of the American College of Sports Medicine or any other organization or institution with which we are affiliated.

The letter is co-signed by:

