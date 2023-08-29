Connie Mudore: What can end war, prevent suicide and fix flowers? Listen up

When was the last time you felt someone really listened to you? If you’re like most people, it’s been a while. But thinking back, after someone listened, you probably felt better.

Listening is powerful. Suicide hotlines listen to save lives. Negotiators use it to defuse hostage situations. Wars have been avoided because those in conflict sat down and listened to each other.

But what is listening, really? Certainly, it isn’t shouting or interrupting or waiting for another person to stop talking so we can give our opinion.

After decades as a counselor, here’s my definition:

Listening is actively offering simple presence. It’s being fully available to another person so that we hear both the words and emotions their message contains.

ADVERTISEMENT

We then reflect back, without judgment or opinion, what was heard so that the speaker knows their message has been received accurately, or can clarify if it hasn’t. Is this easy? No. Most of us would rather talk than listen. But active listening sets the stage for productive problem-solving.

Here’s an example of active listening (and problem solving) between two of my neighbors who were in conflict.

Neighbor 1: “I’m telling you that if your kids don’t keep their ball out of my yard, I’m going to call the police!”

Neighbor 2: “You’re upset because you don’t want the kids’ ball in your yard.”

Neighbor 1: “You bet I’m upset! I’ve asked them many times to play somewhere else but their ball still winds up in my yard. Once it landed on some flowers and broke them. Are they going to break one of my windows next?”

Neighbor 2: “It must be frustrating to feel like asking them to keep the ball out of your yard is being ignored.”

Neighbor 1: “You know it is. I work hard to keep my yard looking nice.”

Neighbor 2: “Yes. I can see that. I’m going to ask my kids not to play so close to your property. I’d also like them to come and talk to you so they can hear directly from you how you feel. I’ll come with them if that’s OK with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbor 1: “Well, I’m not sure that’s necessary. Just tell them to keep their ball out of my yard.”

Neighbor 2: “I’d really like to settle this problem because it’s upsetting you. If my kids hear from you about your flowers and that you feel ignored, it will help them be more careful.”

Neighbor 1: “I guess that would be OK.”

I talked to one of these neighbors the other day and asked if there’s still a problem.

“No,” she laughed. “And those kids helped me replant the flowers they broke.”

If listening can be used to resolve conflicts between neighbors, prevent suicides, and defuse hostage situations, could it be used on an even wider scale? The answer is yes.

Community listening campaigns were part of the successful reconciliation process after the genocide in Rwanda. Community listening projects are effectively being used to address the mental health crisis in South Africa. A listening campaign brought Christian and Muslim youth together in Balansura, a small village in Minya, Egypt, to build a much needed community center in the midst of armed conflict.

These are only three examples among many. While it’s true that Rochester isn’t rebuilding after genocide, apartheid or war, could a community-wide active listening campaign help the city address the issues it faces?

ADVERTISEMENT

One organization in Rochester thinks so. A multi-faith, multi-racial coalition named ISAIAH is conducting a community-wide listening project this summer to help citizens’ voices be heard. Volunteers, trained to actively listen, are having conversations throughout the city with colleagues, neighbors, fellow congregants, and others.

The purpose of these conversations is to identify community members’ values and their concerns about Rochester. The conversations are confidential. Only themes are distilled from them. These themes will then be used to develop an action plan, shared with legislators, to address the issues most commonly raised.

So, there you have it — examples of individuals and communities who used, or are using, active listening to solve problems. The next time you find yourself in conflict, try listening. You might just be amazed at the results.

Connie Mudore lived abroad for over a decade. Two years ago, she and her two cats put down roots in Rochester. Originally hailing from the Midwest, Connie enjoys Rochester's small town/big city vibe.

