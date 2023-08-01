Connie Mudore: What footprints do we, as tourists, leave behind?

When COVID broke out, I was an expat living in northern Thailand. In 2020, and most of 2021, the country had no access to COVID vaccines. The Thai government shut its borders to prevent the spread of disease. Most foreigners were locked out of Thailand. I was locked in.

Thailand's shutdown of international tourism reduced the spread of COVID and was good for the natural environment. Local media reported that endangered animals were returning to coastal areas. Unfortunately, the Thai economy is heavily dependent upon international tourism. For the Thai people, the shutdown was a financial disaster.

The government launched a program to boost domestic travel and offset the money lost from international tourists. It allocated $640 million to make flights and hotels within Thailand available at a deep discount. It was a chance for Thais to travel to stunning spots in their own country they'd never been able to afford.

Since I love to snorkel, Koh Lipe, Thailand's southernmost island, was on my bucket list. Fellow snorkelers told me the island was touristy but still had healthy coral that was home to 25% of the world's tropical fish. Now that the tourists were gone, it was prime time to go. Snorkeling in the skeletal remains of dead reefs on other trips with mobs of people had been depressing. Most islands in Thailand have damaged or dead reefs due to unmanaged tourism, coastal development, bleaching, and destructive fishing.

There were no direct flights from my home in Chiang Mai to Koh Lipe, so I flew first to sprawling Hat Yai, a city 500 miles south of Bangkok. There I took a minivan to a ferry landing. From the landing, a speedboat whisked passengers across turquoise waters to Koh Lipe. Strictly enforced COVID precautions required wearing masks and getting temperature checked in all public spaces including the boat.

There were only a handful of passengers. The ferry rammed into waves for what felt like days but was actually only a couple of hours. By the time the boat arrived at Koh Lipe, most of the passengers were seasick. One sidecar motorbike taxi waited for customers at the landing but the driver looked at me warily. I was a foreigner who seemed ill; he asked to take my temperature. Fortunately, it was normal. Satisfied that I probably didn't have COVID, he let me climb aboard the taxi and then drove the rutted road to my hotel.

Due to the pandemic, my hotel's restaurant had cut back on the hours it was open, reduced staff, and offered a limited menu. A booking site I checked for other lodging said there were 133 hotels on Koh Lipe. Since the island is only two miles long and 1.5 miles wide, that number of hotels — even partially occupied — would mean wall-to-wall people. The thought stopped me dead in my tracks. Like most tourists, I'd come to a tropical paradise without thinking about environmental problems caused by mass tourism. With tourists gone, endangered species were now returning to their homes. Walking along the deserted beach, it struck me that while I could live without ever having been to Koh Lipe, endangered animals had no choice.

After each snorkel, on my way back to the hotel, I walked past piles of plastic bags that had washed up from the sparkling sea onto the beach and through the island's deserted walking street. Its shuttered shops and restaurants made me wonder what the locals were doing to survive.

As hoped, Koh Lipe's snorkeling was good. The reefs were mostly healthy hump coral in shades of brown with patches of pink and purple. Many types of colorful fish glided through the clear water, including a school of silver trevally that formed a giant swirling funnel. But if things continued the way they had before the pandemic, the reefs' and its inhabitants' days were numbered.

The pandemic gave Thais, and everyone else, the chance to rethink business as usual. Thais questioned whether continuing to rely on international mass tourism was a good idea. The rest of us might wonder the same. Is it necessary to destroy the planet in order to take a vacation? For the sake of our world, there has to be another way.

Connie Mudore lived abroad for over a decade. Two years ago, she and her two cats put down roots in Rochester. Originally hailing from the Midwest, Connie enjoys Rochester's small town/big city vibe.

