Dan Carlson: Soccer pioneer's 'missionary zeal' will be missed

I, like many friends of Rochester Youth Soccer, was saddened at the recent passing of Tom Lawrence, longtime coach, referee and tireless and ageless volunteer.

As the PB accurately pointed out, Tom did God’s work helping give birth to Rochester Youth Soccer. Then he nurtured this organization into maturity by tirelessly contributing more than a generation to the youth of Olmsted County.

My wife, Hope, and I were soccer parents when Tom coached my daughter Kim in the early days of Rochester traveling soccer. In those days, players from JM and Mayo combined to form a summer team (Century at that time did not exist). Believe it or not, pretty much any player who tried out got a uniform. Only a handful of towns fielded girls teams and Rochester was the only southeastern Minnesota team to field a soccer team.

Tom was a true sportsman whose highest values were honor and fair play. He always addressed the referee as “Sir” and never raised his voice in anger. He was more a sportsman than a fan. His language was always gentlemanly. Though his players sometimes were feisty, in the end the girls took on the example of their coach. Part of the reason for this was that Tom was one of the area's most active referees. In fact, he often refereed games at tournaments in between times when his own team was in action. He continued to referee well into his mid 70s.

If you played for Tom Lawrence, you got game time no matter what your skill level was. He had a missionary zeal towards soccer and he wanted his players to love soccer as much as he did. He saw his mission with younger players as improving their skills, and how else could they learn except by making mistakes in a baptism of fire? Usually his team had two league games a week plus an occasional weekend tournament. On the “off days” Tom’s girls practiced — even in the July heat on sun-baked fields. I don’t ever recall when my daughter told me that soccer was dumb or that she would rather stay home instead of going to practice.

When Tom coached the JM girls’ varsity team, he had the standing policy of bringing up a JV player. One year he had a long-haired blond Norwegian foreign exchange student. Her name was about an inch and a half long and required a small tutorial to learn to pronounce correctly. Because she was not a regular varsity player, her name did not appear on the game program. Tom put her right into the fray and, lo and behold, she scored the winning goal against their crosstown rival, Mayo. (Not only that, but Norway and the United States have enjoyed peaceful relations ever since! Such was the stature of Tom’s diplomatic skills!)

Tom lived just around the corner from our family in the Elton Hills neighborhood in Northwest Rochester. It seemed that half the neighborhood at that time were IBMers like Tom was. Fortunately for Rochester Youth Soccer, Tom was offered an early IBM buyout. He took the offer and it was Rochester Youth Soccer’s gain. This meant that his flower garden had more weeds than blooms and his lawn always seemed in need of a cutting. But Tom was not raising flowers or grass, he was raising the next generation of kids who happened to be soccer players and future soccer moms.

No parent ever had to worry about their child’s safety when they were in Tom’s care and keeping. The man exuded integrity and honor. He always put the safety of his players first. He discouraged his players from making sliding tackles, for fear that they might suffer injury. Soccer is called a “Beautiful Game” but what is more accurate is that soccer has been blessed by beautiful people. Tom is just one of a pantheon of leading disciples in Olmsted County. He will be missed.

Dan Carlson lives in Rochester.

