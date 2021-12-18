Dan Muyres: Land the Landing elsewhere

The Landing, which has the noble task of serving the homeless, needs to find its own new home. Its current location at 702 West Silver Lake Drive NE apparently will no longer be an option after April 2022. The City of Rochester, after spending $875,000 to renovate and support that location, is asking the Landing to find a new location. The former Whiskey Bones site is being considered as an option.

The adjoining neighbors to this proposed new location have every right to be concerned. In a Nov. 11 PB article, the Landing founder was quoted as saying “its operation doesn't spur increased crime.” A police spokesman likewise stated “the city has not had an increase in crime around the Silver Lake site that can be attributed to clients of The Landing.” Well, a quick police records check would suggest otherwise.

In the approximately 13 months the Landing has been located at its current location within Silver Lake Park, there have been 259 police calls for service there. In the prior six years there were a total of seven calls to this address. These recent calls include weapons violations, sex assault, exposure, warrant arrests, intoxicated person and many others. These are calls specific to the Landing address; it would be difficult to ascertain the total problems that may follow the Landing clients into the surrounding neighborhoods, although I would point out two troubling incidents.

On Sept. 22, 2021, an 11-year-old girl was walking in Silver Lake Park, a short distance from the Landing, when she was allegedly accosted by Danio Dorres. Mr. Dorres has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct. Court documents list Dorres' home address as 702 West Silver Lake Drive NE.

On Nov. 15, 2021, police received a call of a man punching a bus on the street in front of the Landing. While arresting Mahamed Abikar, he allegedly spit on the officers and grabbed an officer's groin. He is being held on felony assault and criminal sexual conduct charges. Court documents list Abikar as homeless.

While the Landing is a much-needed organization and many of its clients likely cause no problems, the City of Rochester seems wise in asking the Landing to move out of Silver Lake Park. It would seem allowing them to locate near another park, school or residential neighborhood would be foolish, if not reckless.

Dan Muyres retired from the Rochester Police Department in 2012 as a lieutenant after 32 years of service.

