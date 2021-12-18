SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns

Dan Muyres: Land the Landing elsewhere

063021-THE-LANDING-0706.jpg
Guests eat lunch and rest on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Landing MN day center at the former Silver Lake Station in Rochester. (Traci Westcott /twestcott@postbulletin.com)
By Dan Muyres
December 18, 2021 08:00 AM
Share

The Landing, which has the noble task of serving the homeless, needs to find its own new home. Its current location at 702 West Silver Lake Drive NE apparently will no longer be an option after April 2022. The City of Rochester, after spending $875,000 to renovate and support that location, is asking the Landing to find a new location. The former Whiskey Bones site is being considered as an option.

Dan Muyres
Dan Muyres
Post Bulletin file photo

The adjoining neighbors to this proposed new location have every right to be concerned. In a Nov. 11 PB article, the Landing founder was quoted as saying “its operation doesn't spur increased crime.” A police spokesman likewise stated “the city has not had an increase in crime around the Silver Lake site that can be attributed to clients of The Landing.” Well, a quick police records check would suggest otherwise.

In the approximately 13 months the Landing has been located at its current location within Silver Lake Park, there have been 259 police calls for service there. In the prior six years there were a total of seven calls to this address. These recent calls include weapons violations, sex assault, exposure, warrant arrests, intoxicated person and many others. These are calls specific to the Landing address; it would be difficult to ascertain the total problems that may follow the Landing clients into the surrounding neighborhoods, although I would point out two troubling incidents.

On Sept. 22, 2021, an 11-year-old girl was walking in Silver Lake Park, a short distance from the Landing, when she was allegedly accosted by Danio Dorres. Mr. Dorres has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct. Court documents list Dorres' home address as 702 West Silver Lake Drive NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Nov. 15, 2021, police received a call of a man punching a bus on the street in front of the Landing. While arresting Mahamed Abikar, he allegedly spit on the officers and grabbed an officer's groin. He is being held on felony assault and criminal sexual conduct charges. Court documents list Abikar as homeless.

While the Landing is a much-needed organization and many of its clients likely cause no problems, the City of Rochester seems wise in asking the Landing to move out of Silver Lake Park. It would seem allowing them to locate near another park, school or residential neighborhood would be foolish, if not reckless.

Dan Muyres retired from the Rochester Police Department in 2012 as a lieutenant after 32 years of service.

Related Topics: THE LANDING MN
What to read next
OPED-VIOLENCE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Jerald McNair: Stemming the culture of violence begins with all of us. Our children are watching
Unfortunately, far too many of us have forgotten the Golden Rule.
January 05, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jerald McNair
thomas-trump-20220104
Columns
Cal Thomas: Let's out the men in Maxwell-Epstein case
The fear of public ridicule ought to be enough to give men who would engage in such acts second thoughts. If laws are not enough to act as sufficient deterrents, maybe shame and ridicule will do the job.
January 05, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-SENECA-SELFHEALING-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Eli Merritt: Feeling despair and uncertainty? This Roman Stoic philosopher has some answers
Seneca counseled his followers that if they wished to be happy they must first come to peaceful terms with their own demise.
January 04, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Eli Merritt
Columns
Dave Anderson: The truth is that our citizens are not polarized
There are two problems with the conventional wisdom about polarization in American society. The first is that it mistakes widespread conflict with one master battle between conservatives and liberals. The second is that it overlooks a large percentage of Americans who do not identify with either the Democrats or the Republicans.
January 04, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Anderson