Dave Senjem: Public safety is a chief concern in the Senate

We are wrapping up the first month of the 2022 legislative session, and it is moving quickly! My colleagues and I have proposed plans to help put Minnesotans back on the right track.

One of the most important things we can do is provide for safer communities for all Minnesota residents. With reports of rising crime across the state, we have taken an approach that recognizes we need to support law enforcement, provide them the tools they need to do their job, and we need to hold violent criminals accountable. Taken together these public safety policies provide every Minnesotan with a safe community to live and work in.

Across the nation, law enforcement positions are opening faster than they can be replaced through the retirement or resignation of current police officers. They’ve been so dragged down by anti-police rhetoric they would rather retire than continue in public service.

Police officers put themselves at incredible personal risk to serve their communities and we should be doing a better job to recognize and reward their honorable service.

I was proud to introduce a bill to honor those officers who are leaders in our communities. My bill would establish a program to award bonuses to peace officers for exemplary service. There are countless stories out there of police who are doing the right thing — it’s time for our state to demonstrate our appreciation of the law enforcement officers who do so much to keep our communities safe.

Hundreds of cities across the country, including the City of Minneapolis, have relied on a technology known as ShotSpotter, which is made up of acoustic sensors capable of pinpointing where shots are fired and then alerting police. I have introduced legislation to create a grant for cities to acquire and deploy this type of technology to detect incidents involving gunfire and facilitate a rapid response to those incidents.

Although ShotSpotter or similar technology is not the end-all solution to reduce crime in our cities, it can be an effective tool in saving lives, reducing gun violence, and enhancing community trust.

I am incredibly excited to be the chief author of legislation to start a pilot project to detect drugged driving. There are currently reliable tests available to enforce our laws for driving while intoxicated with alcohol, but not for a number of drugs that impair driving just as much as alcohol. My bill authorizes the commissioner of public safety to design a program to study oral fluid roadside testing instruments to determine the presence of intoxicating substance in a person stopped or arrested for driving while impaired.

Drugged driving puts the driver, passengers, and others who share the road at serious risk. Everyone is responsible for keeping our roadways safe. If you plan to drink or take drugs that may affect your ability to drive, do not drive.

Every Minnesotan deserves to live in a safe community, and we need to do more as a state to ensure the resources are in place to provide for public safety. These are just a few policies I have put forward and will support to increase public safety. I want to hear your ideas on how we can increase safety in our community! Feel free to send me an email at sen.david.senjem@senate.mn or give me a call at 651-296-3903. It is my honor to serve you!

Dave Senjem, of Rochester, represents District 25 in the Minnesota Senate.