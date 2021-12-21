Dean Nuszloch: I draw water near the Daley dairy farm. I favor its expansion. Here's why.

I would like to respond to the recent denial of the Winona County Daley dairy farm expansion .

My farm and well are at the epicenter of this issue. My well is the original well that was drilled when the farm was first settled in the early 1860s. It is 240 feet deep and is drawing water from the aquifer closest to the surface, that is most susceptible to any pollution.

Some years back, when the Lewiston city sewer pond overnight leaked millions of gallons of raw sewage into the groundwater, I was visited by officials who informed me that they had injected a traceable dye into the crevice that the sewage had seeped into. They thought at the time it would show up at the headwaters of Rush Creek a short distance away. They were totally surprised when it was traced north and west of the Lewiston sewer pond and going into the south branch of the Whitewater River, passing through my farm.

So, I can assume that my aquifer includes everything north of Lewiston sewer pond and west to the South Branch of the Whitewater River, including the Daley’s dairy operation and other large dairies and swine operations nearby. To rephrase an old saying, “I have water in the game.” Most of the other people advocating against this expansion will not be impacted to the extent that I could be.

This highly controversial issue needs to be judged on the facts.

Fact One: Nitrates in water are harmful when consumed by people. Nitrates in water above 10 ppm should not be consumed by people. High levels of nitrates are safe to bathe, wash, and use for other general purposes.

Fact Two: Nitrates can enter the aquifer by naturally occurring causes, in commercial fertilizers including lawn fertilizers, animal waste, and human waste, from septic systems.

Fact Three: There is no correlation that a large livestock operation pollutes more than a smaller one. Rather, it is how an operation stores, handles, and applies animal waste.

Fact Four: Nitrates can be removed from drinking water by ion exchange, distillation, and reverse osmosis. (You can install a reverse osmosis system at your home. I have one, and I enjoy clean, practically nitrate-free water.)

Elizabeth Heublein states she denied the expansion based on our community, ecology, and our economics. Our community has always been a dairy agriculture community. But farms are dwindling due to high costs of operation, low profit margins, excessive regulations, and a lack of available labor. The loss of these farms costs our local economy jobs, local spending and tax revenues.

It should be noted that the dairy industry is constantly evolving, using developing technology and procedures to address issues including nitrate pollution. Many farms have now begun sowing covering crops, which are helping to reduce nitrate pollution.

I've seen the effects at my own well, tested yearly since the early 1980s. The first test came back with a nitrate reading of 4 ppm, which was safe. But as the years went by the nitrate levels continued to increase. For the past several years my yearly nitrate readings have been around 29 ppm. Two months ago I got my current water nitrate test back and it went down to 21 ppm., a 28% decrease in one year. Hopefully this is not an anomaly but an indication that cover crops and other procedures are working.

As I noted earlier, commercial nitrogen fertilizer, used mainly in corn production, is a major contributor to nitrate water pollution. As you drive through Winona County, there are vastly more cornfields then cowherds. If opponents to the Daley farm expansion think they are saving the environment by denying one livestock operation, they are sadly mistaken. These large dairy farms raise large amounts of environmentally friendly alfalfa. Restricting dairy operations will force these farmers to move to corn crops, thus using more fertilizer that will degrade the water even more.

I would advocate for the dairy expansion to be approved, and for the farm to submit to regular, random inspections to ensure the regulatory standards are being met. If issues arise, they can be corrected.

For those who disagree, I will rephrase an old Biblical verse: "He that is without poop among you, let him cast the first cow pie."

Dean Nuszloch is a farmer near Utica.