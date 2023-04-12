Deanna Hahn: Adopting a new game has perfectionist in a pickle

This is a short list of what I know about pickleball. It has a ball, a paddle and a court. There is a kitchen, but no appliances and a puzzling way to keep score. This is all I know about pickleball. You see, I’m a Pickleball Newbie.

Actually, there are a few other things I know about pickleball. I’m aware that my serve fluctuates within a sliding scale of “accidentally on target” to “wildly inaccurate.” I know I swing at the ball, expecting to hear a satisfying plunk but then whoosh past it, my entire body twirling in disbelief. I alternate that hit with a rocket ship launch, powering the ball directly into outer space. Just last week I swung, missed, then gracefully stepped on the ball, flattening it. You don’t need to know much about the rules of pickleball to know I’m not your best hope of winning a match.

It has been good for my curmudgeonly soul to be a newbie once again. To be honest, I’d forgotten what that felt like. Maybe you are like me: I generally prefer to sit within my circle of comfortable activities. I also have some qualities about me that don’t combine well with learning new skills. I’m not great at practicing. I guess I expect the Perfection Fairy to tap my wrist and improve the quality of my play within seconds. And I’m definitely not a jumper inner. I must carefully examine every single possible angle of the new thing, then maybe, just maybe, I’ll give it a whirl. I’m what Mr. Webster had in mind when he defined the word reluctant.

The truth is, being a newbie feels a lot like performing daily tasks wearing socks on your hands. You fumble your way through till the socks eventually wear thin and you can do that task without losing your grasp. It also reminds me of driving in the fog. You can only see so far ahead; everything is a bit spooky and you can’t quite figure out where the heck you are. Whichever way you look at it, being a newbie is a bowl full of uncomfortable with awkward sprinkles on top.

From left, Kathy Kleist, Dode Amundson, Joe Ziegler and Scott Hargesheimer, all of Rochester, keep their on the ball as it nears the line during a game of pickleball on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Cook Park in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

A special system already exists to alert us to the newbie in our midst. I could easily tap into those already established methods to warn other players of my newbie status. You know those Student Driver stickers? I could design one that says “Pickleball Student” to place on my paddle, my T-shirt and my visor. (I’d put one on my forehead, but the excessive sweating would equal instant removal.)

ADVERTISEMENT

My second option is to use the employee’s name badge system as a handy template. Instead of years of service I could adapt it to “X Years Pickleball Player.” Or wait! I could start the trend of a red shirt jersey system in pickleball, a clear indicator to the pros that I’m a freshman and can’t take a lot of bumping around.

So, I ask myself, if I put all these newbie alert devices into place, will my novice status fit me more comfortably? I hope so. Trying any new thing often brings out apologies for my lackluster skill level. I immediately explain my shortcomings and yes, I sometimes give up from sheer frustration. Remember that Perfection Fairy? During my games, she lands on one shoulder and my Whoopsie Fairy lands on the other. They frequently go head-to-head in a very distracting battle.

But starting yesterday, I commit to embracing my inner beginner. Hurray for embarrassing errors! What a perfect mistake I’ve just made! Maybe I’ll be more likely to try new things if I generally welcome my amateur status. I’ll branch into scuba diving! (No way.) And learn to be a pilot! (Nope.) Please, I’m promising to welcome new adventures, I’m still well aware of certain limitations.

Let’s not forget the VIPs of the Newbie World. The kind teachers, coaches, friends and mentors who share their skills so carefully you can’t believe they don’t fall over from exhaustion after the first lesson. I have a feeling they are always channeling what it feels like to be freshly unaware of the skills it takes to do anything for the first time. Over and over, they pull out their patience and strap on their slow down to help a newbie out. Super Hero points to the helpers out there, you are a rare and wonderful group of humans.

As for pickleball, I’ve committed to a six-year training plan. This matches both my skill and my interest level, so I’ll be a newbie for quite a while. Luckily, my pickleball crew are an encouraging, hilarious bunch. I’m lucky to have my husband as my coach. He keeps hinting he needs a whistle, but that request is under review. And if you haven’t tried pickleball, give it a try. It’s dill-lightful.

Deanna Hahn lives in Rochester with her husband. She divides her time between pondering crosswords, reading books, riding bike and eating candy.