Deb Whalen: It’s time for the EPA to stand up for America’s farmers

Mark Twain once said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” Big multinational food companies would do well to take Mr. Twain’s advice. Instead, they are trying to convince policymakers that American farmers are the cause of food inflation – and deflect attention from their massive profits and CEO salaries.

Food companies are telling the EPA to undermine investment in American-grown and produced clean fuels, claiming that will ease food inflation. However, the evidence says otherwise: A Purdue University study found that higher soybean oil values attributed to biodiesel have minimal impact on retail food prices. Meanwhile, the increased availability of soy meal from the very same soybeans actually decreases the price of products such as eggs, pork, chicken and fish.

Recent news stories point to the real cause of rising food prices. A February article quotes CEOs from large food companies admitting that they have raised prices far higher than needed to offset the costs of ingredients to increase corporate profits. Even more recently, CNN reported that the largest U.S. egg producer saw its profits surge 718% last quarter. They achieved these profits by more than doubling the price of a carton of eggs.

In other words, the reason food prices are rising is “Big Food” itself. These huge corporations are raking in profits while families struggle to make ends meet, all while audaciously pointing their fingers at farmers and producers of clean fuels.

Soybean farmers and clean fuels producers play an important role in addressing climate change. Using biomass-based diesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% on average compared with petroleum-based fuels.

Despite the urgent need to address climate change and the role American agriculture can play, misinformation from the food industry led the EPA to propose a Renewable Fuels Standard with biomass-based diesel volumes for the next three years below where volumes are today. Yes, the very agency charged with protecting the environment is considering going backward on cleaner-burning fuels.

The environmental benefits of clean fuels are just part of the story. Growing and producing clean fuels generates good jobs and major economic activity, much of it in America’s small towns and rural communities like the one where my family lives and farms. The 2021 U.S. biodiesel market contributed 75,200 jobs, $3.6 billion in wages and more than $22 billion in economic activity for farmers and workers, including $1.7 billion in economic activity and 5,397 jobs in Minnesota. Clean fuels can even help reduce the price of diesel overall .

As capacity and production grows, the economic benefits of clean fuels will continue to increase – unless the EPA stands in the way.

Our senior U.S. Senator, Amy Klobuchar, gets it. She and her colleague from Iowa, Chuck Grassley, co-wrote a letter urging the EPA to do the right thing.

As a lifelong agriculture advocate, I am extremely concerned that the EPA would consider turning its back on the environment it is charged with protecting, not to mention American farmers, workers and communities, because of inaccurate information peddled by “Big Food.” It is clear that the food companies opposing clean fuels are only interested in their own profits.

Last month, EPA Administrator Michael Regan told the U.S. House Agriculture Committee that his agency is looking at the many comments they have received on the role of biodiesel and that they believe new data they have received “will be reflected in the final [RFS] rule.”

His words were hopeful. Now, we need his actions to be helpful.

Deb Whalen is an ag advocate from a family farm and President of Minnesota Agri-Women.