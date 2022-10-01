We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Debilyn Molineaux: The connection between polarized thinking, anxiety and depression

It’s no wonder politics is more polarized than ever! When we are anxious, our fight-or-flight tendencies kick in. It’s a cycle that requires attention, intervention and connection.

OPED-POLARIZATION-COMMENTARY-GET
Climate activists, including members of Extinction Rebellion, participate in a demonstration in front of the Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse against a recent Supreme Court ruling on June 30, 2022, in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Debilyn Molineaux
October 01, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A colleague noted recently how we, the people, collectively, seem to think in more black and white terms, disallowing nuance and complexity. Is this true? Have we lost the capacity to see shades of gray? Especially in politics?

Yes. But this state of polarized thinking is not permanent.

Also Read
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Faye Flam: Here’s who really needs the new COVID booster
Some argue that the recommended interval between booster shots should be six months for healthy people — not the two months currently recommended.
October 01, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Faye Flam
pitts-walker-20220925
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: We believe Herschel Walker's self-assessment
"I'm not that smart," he says. And yet, the polls say he could be Georgia's next senator.
October 01, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
Load More

One of the primary causes of dichotomous, i.e. black and white, thinking is anxiety and depression. Is it any coincidence that we are living through hyperpolarized times? I think not.

Even before the pandemic of 2020, society-wide, we were experiencing profound increases in both anxiety and depression. Then the pandemic arrived and changed our lives, turbo charging our collective anxiety and depression.

It’s no wonder politics is more polarized than ever! When we are anxious, our fight-or-flight tendencies kick in. We think in terms of good or bad as a way to cope with our anxiety — to find something stable. But when the world doesn’t fit neatly into our polarized view of good or bad, our anxiety strikes again. It’s a cycle that requires attention, intervention and connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

One way to pay attention is to identify polarized thinking in our use – or overuse – of “absolutist terms.” An occasional use of these words is OK. But when we say these words to ourselves over and over again, it indicates polarized thinking:

  • always
  • never
  • impossible
  • disaster
  • furious
  • ruined
  • perfect

Once we’ve noticed that our thinking has shifted to black and white terms, it’s time to intervene. Creativity, mindfulness, and exercise or any movement, especially outside with nature, is helpful to reorient our thinking to the beauty of each moment. And we may need to talk with someone to stop the thought distortion that anxiety produces. Professionals will have other therapies, too. The key is to start the intervention as soon as possible.

Another tragedy of polarized thinking is how we disconnect from others. And the challenge of reconnecting might start the cycle of anxiety all over again. We wonder if we’ll be rejected, we may feel ashamed, we may want to just move and start over. Regardless of whether we are reaching out to current or new friends, we need skills to connect healthily, with all the shades of gray allowed. It takes practice, like learning to play an instrument. You may want to practice together with your loved ones – or you may prefer to practice with strangers first. It is through our deep connections with people that we can sense-make together to solve our nation's problems.

I started this column thinking I was going to blame computer programmers who started using zeros and ones for decision making. Or pollsters who often reduce choices into binaries and then report on them as fact. I was certain there was a boogeyman to blame. Turns out ... it's complicated. Like everything else.

I’ll see you at practice.

Debilyn Molineaux is co-publisher of The Fulcrum and president/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund.

©2022 The Fulcrum
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
page-trump-20220923
Columns
Clarence Page: 'Process?' No problem, just let Donald Trump 'think' about it
Is there no end to the mighty powers of our former President Donald Trump?
September 30, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Minnesota church has a close-out auction
The Scandia Lutheran Church in Averill, Minnesota, held its last worship service on July 17. It sold off everything that was accumulated in 123 years of service, from the altar to the communion service set to even the metal coat racks that hung in the vestibule.
September 30, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
farmfest policy panel.jpg
Columns
Farmers Union, Farm Bureau rivalry remains fixture of area ag
"Growing up in upper Midwest agriculture taught me the certainty of two things: consistently inconsistent weather and regular disputes between the Farm Bureau and Farmers Union, the area's two largest farm organizations."
September 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
OPED-BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Pankaj Mishra: Reality is, reform is coming for Britain’s royals
The queen’s dignified presence helped an anachronistic institution postpone a long-overdue reckoning. But the unique privileges of her family will increasingly come under hostile scrutiny.
September 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pankaj Mishra