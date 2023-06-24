Deborah Mills: Family-owned dairy farms are in danger despite federal 'checkoff' program

Dairy farmers are frustrated with the management of our dairy checkoff funds.

Just like every other farmer growing or producing certain commodity crops, we pay a mandatory tax to a government checkoff program every time we sell milk. Back when dairy farmers agreed to the checkoff, we believed that our dollars would be used to promote milk sales and increase our profits.

Is the dairy checkoff program working as intended? The recipients of the checkoff dollars loudly declare “Yes!” But among dairy farmers, the answer is mixed.

Who have been the true beneficiaries of the dairy checkoff dollars? The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board is the biggest checkoff with annual revenues of $364 million in 2021. The Dairy Board contracts with Dairy Management, Inc. (DMI), a lobbying organization, handing over $110 million in checkoff dollars in 2021.

Instead of promoting the products of the struggling dairy farmers who fund them, DMI engages in high-profile partnerships that benefit giant corporations: $5.8 million to Domino’s Pizza and $6 million to the NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 campaign, which is a partnership between the NFL and schools to teach kids to get active and choose food options such as yogurt and other dairy products.

The results of these campaigns and others have not preserved family dairy farms. Demand for fluid milk has continually declined since the implementation of the checkoff. Though cheese demand has increased , overall milk surpluses continue and producer profitability remains unstable despite the farmer-funded checkoff programs.

Dairy farmers are funding thousands of checkoff-related jobs while tens of thousands of dairy farmers have been driven out of business by low milk prices. In fact, the U.S. lost more than 20,000 dairy farms between 2010 and 2020. The profits from sales of milk and milk products are not reaching the dairy farms themselves.

What’s worse, dairy farmers have little to no oversight into their investment. The pushback on checkoff transparency is so intense that one has to ask why those tasked with managing farmers’ funds are so dead set against investors having access to the records of their own investments.

All dairy farmers are asking for is a little accountability — but the government is failing them on that front, too.

The USDA is required by law to describe “activities conducted,” account for the receipt and disbursement of all checkoff funds, and include an independent analysis of the effectiveness of the dairy checkoff program.

But from 2020 to 2023, USDA failed to submit federally mandated annual reports to Congress accounting for dairy checkoff program activities, spending, and effectiveness. This isn’t the first time that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack failed to do this, either: Between 2012 and 2016, USDA didn't submit the required reports on his watch. Following pressure from farm and advocacy groups, the reports were eventually published by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue under the Trump administration.

Farmers deserve to know where their hard-earned money is going. Dairy farmers are turning to our legislative branch for help by way of the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act. In March 2023, 131 organizations sent a letter urging Senate and House Agriculture Committees to include the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act in the 2023 Farm Bill.

The dairy farmers in Minnesota and across the country are respectfully asking Agriculture Committee members Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. Smith, as well as Rep. Craig, to give their full backing to support the inclusion of the OFF Act in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Deborah Mills, of Lake City, is a dairy farmer and chairwoman of the National Dairy Producers Organization.

