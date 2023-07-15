Donna Hasleiet Halvorsen: Kingsbury case serves as a reminder for women everywhere

The murder of Madeline Kingsbury of Winona is a new reminder of the scourge of domestic violence, and again we as a society don’t get it.

Prosecutors will argue that Madeline was killed by an individual -- the father of her children -- at a time when she was seeking a new life for herself. If Adam Fravel is found guilty of murder, the greater truth will be this: that Madeline was also the victim of a power imbalance that enables men to kill their spouses. If she leaves, he loses the power he had over her. Did Madeline know that leaving is the most dangerous time for an abused woman?

That is not the right question. She was not responsible for her own murder. Like other women, she was just trying to save (or protect) herself and her children.

Still, in cases such as this one, we continue to ask the easy question, “Why didn’t she leave?” instead of “Why did he do it?” The answer is: because he had power, and she didn’t.

It's sad that someone as vibrant and educated as Madeline, the loving mother of two young children, could have her life snuffed out in her prime because society let it happen. And it happens everywhere, even in a law abiding place like Maine, where I now live, where a man killed his girlfriend by hitting her over the head with a rock on a public beach with people watching. Many called 911, aghast that something like this could happen. Maine has taken steps to protect women but half the homicides annually are domestic violence murders.

When I was a reporter in Portland, police had to catch a perpetrator in four hours after a victim called them or the case would be closed. That woman would not call the police again. Imagine what awaited her when he returned home after she had challenged his power and masculinity by calling the police.

When I went to Minneapolis as a reporter, my first assignment at the Star Tribune was to write about a state report on gender bias in the courts, which proved to be mainly about domestic violence and the orders for protection that were the state’s main tool for keeping abusers away from their victims.

This was in 1989, and Minnesota was a leader in efforts to combat domestic violence. The state had 16 battered women’s shelters and 48 community advocacy programs and ran 4,900 community forums attended by thousands.

But in the report, headed by the esteemed Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Wahl, Minnesota didn’t look so good. In some ways it looked like the dark ages when domestic violence was viewed as a private family matter. The report found that many abusers were never arrested, judges were reluctant to issue protective orders, abusers routinely ignored those orders, prosecutors failed to prosecute them and judges failed to jail them.

Judges were quoted as saying, “If you’d have dinner on the table, this wouldn’t have happened” and “You’ve been married 10 years, you must like being hit.”

After writing that story, I decided to ask the never-before-asked question of “Why did he do it?”

In fact, Minnesota had experts who had some answers, though they may have been hard for some to accept.

These experts said emphatically that batterers were not out of control or mentally ill when they battered or even killed their spouses. “It’s very controlled, calculated behavior,” said Chuck Niessen- Derry. “Men who batter are not out of control.” –as evidenced by the fact that men never beat their wives in church or the supermarket.

“There’s no evidence they’re different from any other male,” said Evan Stark, with characteristics widely shared by men: difficulty expressing feelings, inability to accept dependency or weakness in himself and a need to dominate.

Those who worked with both victims and abusers saw battering as a deep-rooted cultural problem that has its origins in inequality between men and women.

“Battering is a disorder of the system of power,” Stark said.

It has always been so, though we continue to ask the easy question: “Why didn’t she leave?” When a man kills his wife or girlfriend, we don’t ask the killer why he did it. We don’t ask why he didn’t leave and let his wife or girlfriend live her own life. We don’t ask how he could so brazenly, for his own perverted gratification, leave his children without a mother.

The United Nations has figured this out. It recognizes domestic violence as a “pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner.” But we don’t seek out the UN for answers when we have a real-life tragedy on our doorstep that needs explaining.

We know states are taking steps to mitigate the risk to women. Maine, for example, sends abusers to certified domestic violence treatment, not mental health counseling, because it knows these men are not mentally ill. But despite the concerted efforts of thousands if not millions of people across the country, men continue to murder. Two more women have been killed in Maine in the last couple of weeks, and we don’t know why.

More than three decades after I began writing about domestic violence – and I continued doing so during my tenure at the Star Tribune -- we as a society still don’t get it.

Donna Hasleiet Halvorsen grew up in southeastern Minnesota and worked as a reporter for 32 years, including 17 years at the Star Tribune. She lives in South Portland, Maine.

