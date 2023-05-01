Dr. Dionne Hart: Ending flavored tobacco sales would advance racial justice

Olmsted County Commissioners are considering much-needed updates to local tobacco laws, including a proposal to end menthol and all flavored tobacco sales. This proposal is supported by Black leaders and physicians. Members of the Minnesota Association of African American Physicians, a statewide chapter of the nation’s largest and oldest national organization representing African American physicians and their patients, recently unanimously voted to support the county’s proposal. The NAACP also supports ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored tobacco products and recently said: “The failure to prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and products would be discriminatory.”

Today’s “preference” for menthol cigarettes in Black/African Americans is the result of an aggressive marketing campaign targeting Black communities, especially young and low-income populations. In the 1920s and 1930s, tobacco companies began adding menthol to cigarettes. Menthol allows for deeper inhalation and increases the amount of nicotine absorbed, making menthol products easier to smoke and harder to quit. Tobacco companies actively appealed to young Black people by sponsoring cultural events and sports activities. In fact, tobacco companies paid for 10 times more ads in predominantly Black communities, including regularly placing ads in popular Black publications such as Jet, Ebony, and Essence. As a result of their strategic efforts, today almost 90% of African American smokers use menthols.

Tobacco use is a leading factor in the top health conditions causing the death of Black Americans. More than 1,300 people die each day from tobacco related disorders and every year, almost 40,000 Black Americans die from tobacco-related cancers. Research suggests that taking menthol cigarettes off the market will save lives and help nearly a million smokers quit, including 230,000 Black smokers within the first 17 months.

Achieving social justice and health equity requires strategic planning and collaboration with stakeholders. On the other hand, deferring action will not advance social justice or demonstrate anti-racism. Preserving the status quo on flavored tobacco policy means that Black individuals will experience greater morbidity, loss of life, and more youth will be introduced to tobacco products.

I encourage Olmsted County to pass a comprehensive policy that builds a more just, healthy future for all residents, especially those targeted by tobacco companies. Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, without exception, will keep kids healthy and advance racial and health equity. We urge the commissioners to ensure our county’s policy eliminates penalties on the tobacco user, and encourage medical professionals to connect patients with FDA-approved and evidenced-based tobacco cessation interventions, including through Minnesota’s Quit Partner programs. Perhaps most importantly, we encourage our commissioners to engage communities most targeted and harmed by commercial tobacco in future discussions, including local Black physician leaders.

Twenty-eight Minnesota communities have already passed flavored tobacco restrictions. As home to the world’s leading medical center, Olmsted County should join these communities and put our health ahead of tobacco industry profits.

As a physician and public health advocate, I am not willing to surrender the next generation to the tobacco industry – and a flavored tobacco policy will help prevent the next generation from a lifetime of nicotine addiction. The tobacco industry has a financial interest in maintaining the status quo to defeat policies that will reduce their customer base, and I urge county commissioners to side with Black lives and healthy kids over the deadly tobacco industry.

Please give Black leaders, youth, school personnel, parents and others affected by commercial tobacco’s harms a seat at the table. Together, we can pass a strong flavored tobacco policy that advances health and justice.

Dr. Dionne Hart, of Rochester is board certified in psychiatry and addiction medicine. She is a member of the Minnesota Medical Association Board of Trustees, President of the Minnesota Association of African American Physicians, and National Medical Association Region 4 chairperson. She wrote this column in association with the American Lung Association in Minnesota.

