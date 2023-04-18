Dr. Maria Poirier: Proponents of cannabis bill propagate myths

I’ve had the opportunity to offer testimony in opposition to the adult-use cannabis bill at several Minnesota senate committee hearings. During legislative discussions I noted multiple claims made by supporters that I believe merit correction and clarification.

Bill proponents argue: “cannabis prohibition has never helped anyone,” and “the war on drugs isn’t working.” The proposed remedy for fixing the perceived inadequacies of cannabis prohibition is a special blend of state regulations, taxation, and educational programs that hopes to eliminate the illegal market, promote social justice and usher in a new era of public health and safety.

Our Canadian neighbors thought they enacted a harm-reduction law when they ended cannabis prohibition in 2018. Despite strict regulations, low taxation and investment in education that exceeds Minnesota’s legislation, pediatric hospitalization rates for cannabis poisoning tripled following legalization (Myran et al. JAMA Health Forum, 2023). It’s noncontroversial to believe that legalizing adult-use cannabis would increase the odds of children having access to tasty cannabis edibles left on the floor by careless or impaired adults. I suspect toddlers traumatized by a hospital stay, 15% of whom require ICU support, would love to have prohibition back.

Children are not the only vulnerable group affected by lax anti-cannabis laws. Ending the war on cannabis in California has not stopped the meteoric rise of cannabis-related emergency room visits among the senior population. The overall rate per 100,000 visits increased a whopping 1,804% from 2005 to 2019 (Han et al. J. of the Am. Geriatrics Society, 2023).

“No one has died from cannabis use” is a claim made by some bill authors that is not only false, but also insensitive to families who have lost loved ones to cannabis use. A quick Google and PubMed search yielded five case reports of children who died as a direct result of cannabis use or exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likely because cannabis exerts its effects via receptors on the heart muscle and blood vessels, studies have shown an association between cannabis use and cardiovascular disease. There are more than 60 case reports in the medical literature of people suffering from heart attacks during or shortly after using cannabis, often resulting in death. Very concerning is the mean age of the people having heart attacks in these reported cases is only 28 years old (Patel et al. Trends in Cardiovascular Research, 2020).

The American Heart Association published a scientific statement about cannabis and cardiovascular health in 2020. Their policy considerations were cautionary and stated in part: “All clinicians … must be alert to the possibility that the use of cannabis or its potent synthetic analogs might be the underlying cause of severe cardiovascular events and pathologies.” Since heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S., the potential for cannabis use to be an independent risk factor for the development of coronary artery disease, heart attack and stroke has major policy and public health implications.

Another claim made by bill proponents is that Minnesota must first legalize adult-use cannabis to study its effects. An extensive body of medical research already documents the link between cannabis use and increased risk for various acute and chronic harms. (Fischer et al. Int. J. of Drug Policy, 2022)

In regard to studying cannabis as a therapeutic agent, the federal Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act will allow registered universities, clinicians, and manufacturing companies to manufacture and distribute marijuana or cannabidiol (CBD) for the purposes of medical research. The Act, which was signed into law December 2022, will promote the development of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs that use or are derived from CBD and marijuana. States are not required to legalize cannabis for the University of Minnesota or other research entity to advance the science. Importantly, marijuana’s federal Schedule I status will not change.

Minnesota is not prepared to legalize a recreational drug that will increase hospitalizations, inflate health care costs, and deepen Minnesota’s caregiver crisis. If you value health and public safety, please ask your representatives to oppose the adult-use cannabis bill.

Dr. Maria Poirier is an internal medicine physician and member of Smart Approaches to Marijuana Minnesota.