We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Elizabeth Shackelford: The hope and warning of Iran’s protests

None of this means the end of the Islamic Republic is imminent. And even when “people power” succeeds in ousting oppressive leaders, there is no guarantee that what comes next is peace or democracy. It’s not even certain to be an improvement.

OPED-IRAN-PROTESTS-COMMENTARY-GET
A protestor cuts her hair during a demonstration against the Iranian regime and in support of Iranian women, after young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2022.
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Elizabeth Shackelford
October 11, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody last month sparked the country’s biggest protests in years. Under the rallying cry, “Woman, Life, Freedom,” protesters have ground dozens of cities to a halt. The response from Iran’s authoritarian regime has been swift and harsh, with security forces opening fire on crowds and killing dozens.

Though the protesters remain undeterred, it’s hard to imagine how they prevail. When the regime in power has a monopoly on force and weapons and no qualms about civilian suffering, time is on its side.

Also Read
goldberg-russia-20221004
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: The Russia-Ukraine war is not the result of a failure of dialogue
Pakistanis and Indians, Israelis and Palestinians, Irish Catholics and Protestants, Serbs and Croats, Hutus and Tutsis, and nearly every other warring group you can think of do not lack for understanding of each other.
October 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
A green, flaky pile of corn silage is in the foreground, with blue silos in the background.
Columns
Manure, silage and other scents that take farm kids home
The smell of the ranch in the fall is far more than just the manure; it's all the comforting things that farm kids grow to associate with home.
October 10, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Load More

This depressing reality only makes the bravery of the Iranian people that much more remarkable.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by the “morality” police for the “crime” of not wearing her headscarf appropriately. Removing and burning headscarves has become the calling card for these protests, and many women are also cutting their hair in a sign of defiance.

Though the regime continues its efforts to block internet access, images are still making it out to the world. They make clear that, despite the crackdowns and deep personal risk, people are still in the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests today seem qualitatively different than other demonstrations in recent years. A variety of grievances were building — Iran’s strangled economy, its terrible COVID-19 track record, unfettered corruption and repression — but the proximate cause of this outcry was its treatment of women. This fact means today’s dissent transcends socio-economic divisions and finds common cause across Iranian society.

The Iranian people were also primed for a backlash. Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi, a close ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rose to power last year and quickly cracked down on what had been a gradual shift towards moderation.

Iran’s prior president, Hassan Rouhani, was a relative reformist. He discouraged the morality police from enforcing harsh religious laws and sought to improve relations with the West. The Ayatollahs, Iran’s ruling religious leaders, did not look kindly on Rouhani’s direction. When Rouhani could not run for a third term, religious leadership ensured no moderate could win again by not allowing any to run through a candidate “vetting” process. Turnout was historically low, and Raisi’s win predictable.

His rule has been unapologetically extreme, with the morality police emboldened to address any violations of religious dictate by women. Even before Mahsa Amini’s death, public calls for change were growing.

The regime is in a vulnerable position. Supreme Leader Khamenei is 83 and in poor health. After more than three decades in power, his death could bring a succession crisis. The public faces high prices, inflation, and few economic opportunities. Efforts to return to the nuclear deal that could ease many of the sanctions hampering Iran’s economy face headwinds.

But none of this means the end of the Islamic Republic is imminent.

Even when “people power” succeeds in ousting oppressive leaders, there is no guarantee that what comes next is peace or democracy. It’s not even certain to be an improvement.

Consider Sudan, where three years ago, in the face of similarly ruthless suppression by security forces, protests successfully drove out dictator Omar al-Bashir after nearly a 30-year reign. In truth, a military coup overthrew Bashir, with the blessing and cover of the masses, who then found their lot little improved when the sham transitional government was ousted for a full military takeover last year. The military’s claims that it will eventually transition to civilian rule are hardly credible, but there is no one else to negotiate with but those who hold the power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka offers a similar cautionary tale. Widespread protests began in March after the country’s economic collapse. By July, protesters occupied President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s house. Rajapaksa fled and resigned in what was widely hailed as a victory for the people. But instead of people’s rule, the former president’s allies quickly retook the helm and began harsh crackdowns, targeting those who led the protest movement with arrests and travel bans.

Rather than seek to better serve the people, those who took over in Sudan and Sri Lanka have instead sought to crush dissent. If the goal is to maintain power, that probably makes sense.

Iran’s regime faces a similar choice. If they give in to protester demands and end the mandatory hijab requirement, will that appease the public or empower them to demand more?

Iran’s extremist government is likely to fear the latter. Therefore, a continued crackdown is the most likely response. This doesn’t mean the protests will end soon, but it does mean they will likely end tragically for many protesters.

The United States should continue to speak up for these protesters and all people oppressed by authoritarian regimes. But an important lesson for all of us is that, once planted, authoritarian regimes are exceedingly hard to uproot. For this reason, those of us who still have democracy must carefully guard what we have, and the United States and our allies must avoid reinforcing the power of dictators wherever possible.

Elizabeth Shackelford is a senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was previously a U.S. diplomat and is the author of “The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age.”

©2022 Chicago Tribune
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-ABA
Columns
Faye Flam: Hunger and obesity are the same problem in the US
If that idea is right, it calls for a very different solution to America’s hunger and obesity problems than the conventional view that people gain weight because they lack self-control and eat too much.
October 08, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Faye Flam
OPED-SCOTUS-LEGITIMACY-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Adam Carrington: The illegitimate attacks on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy
Legitimacy. The word has dominated discussion of the U.S. Supreme Court for years. Some, mostly on the left, claim that the court has lost its legitimacy. The debate on this question even has spread to the court itself, with comments on the matter made by Justices Elena Kagan, John Roberts and Samuel Alito over the summer.
October 08, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Adam Carrington
OPED-PANDEMIC-COMMENTARY-TB
Columns
Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein: Is the COVID-19 pandemic really over?
President Joe Biden elucidated his thoughts on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with “60 Minutes” last month. “The pandemic is over. … We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so, I think it’s changing.”
October 08, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein
pitts-desantis-20221005
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ron DeSantis, a secessionist of convenience
We're all in this thing together.
October 08, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.