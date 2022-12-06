Emil Ramirez: Mayo Clinic's unionized workers deserve wage increases, too

Kelli Zvorak remembered the risks she was taking — for herself and her family — every time a patient coughed, sneezed or vomited on her during the many months that COVID-19 ravaged southern Minnesota.

She had a newborn and a 2-year-old at home. Relatives and friends urged her to quit her job in the family medicine department at the Mayo Clinic in Austin and ride out the pandemic in safety with her children.

Yet Kelli remained a certified medical assistant on the front lines of care, risking infection during grueling shifts in a COVID-19 unit because her community and employer needed her more than ever before. Her co-workers made similar sacrifices to keep the facility operating in the face of unprecedented odds.

Instead of showing gratitude to these workers, however, the Mayo Clinic kicked them in the gut.

The clinic recently announced significant pandemic-related wage increases for many of its workers. But in a naked attempt to divide workers, it’s refusing to extend the same raises to Kelli and dozens of other members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 578.

This ploy to foment dissent among union members is not only an affront to workers who continue to put their lives on the line but a grave disservice to the patients the clinic serves.

Union solidarity helped to band nurses, medical assistants and patient care assistants together during the pandemic. The strength that USW members drew from one another enabled them to work around the clock, caring for the community’s most vulnerable residents and serving as surrogate family members to patients cut off from relatives because of the crisis.

Kelli washed her hands until they were raw, changed out of her scrubs at the clinic and showered the moment she got home, all to protect her family from COVID-19. She made it through the pandemic knowing that her co-workers watched her back and shared her commitment to defeating the virus.

Just as important, the union members’ contract gave them a voice and enabled them to hold the clinic accountable for the personal protective equipment (PPE) and other resources essential for patient care.

The union difference saved lives at health care facilities all over the country.

Unionized hospitals in Illinois, for example, had lower turnover rates and better safety records that helped prepare them for the pandemic. Unions pushed health care employers to provide more PPE and safer staffing ratios.

And the authors of a recent study in the journal Health Affairs reported that “unions made a life-or-death difference for thousands of nursing home residents and workers.”

The researchers studied COVID-19 deaths at thousands of nursing homes and documented dramatically lower mortality rates in union-represented facilities. They determined that union workers successfully advocated for equipment and policies that protected staff and residents alike.

It’s no surprise that a growing number of health care workers are forming unions in the wake of the pandemic to better protect themselves and their patients. Research shows that 71 percent of health care workers would vote to unionize if given the opportunity.

But all of this is lost on the Mayo Clinic, where management’s anti-union animus would destroy one of the facility’s greatest strengths.

A stunt like withholding raises won’t cow workers who have already beaten a pandemic. It just shows the stark difference between the clinic’s small-minded executives and selfless union members like Kelli who do the hard work of saving lives every day.

Emil Ramirez, director of USW District 11, leads tens of thousands of union members in Minnesota and eight other states.